Ferguson drills Brighton 2-0 in front of Wolves
Evan Ferguson doubles Brighton's lead against Wolves with a tidy finish from inside the box at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Ipswich Town MWK 9
Relive the seven-goal thriller at the Gtech as 10-man Ipswich Town nearly salvaged a point in a heroic effort, but Brentford would not be denied en route to picking up all three points in Matchweek 9.
Ipswich Town’s Clarke sent off against Brentford
Ipswich Town go down to 10 men after Harry Clarke picks up his second yellow card of the match against Brentford at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Southampton Matchweek 9
Erling Haaland's early go-ahead goal turned out to be the difference on the day for Manchester City in a narrow 1-0 win over Southampton at the Etihad.
Evanilson heads Bournemouth level v. Aston Villa
The Cherries salvage a point against Aston Villa thanks to Evanilson's 96th-minute header at Villa Park.
Cunha makes it 2-2 for Wolves against Brighton
Matheus Cunha sends the travelling Wolves supporters into hysterics with a stoppage-time equalizer to make it 2-2 against Brighton at the Amex.
Ait-Nouri gets Wolves on the board v. Brighton
Wolves won't go down without a fight as Rayan Ait-Nouri pulls one back late against Brighton at the Amex.
Barkley nets Villa’s go-ahead goal v. Bournemouth
Leon Bailey heads the ball to Ross Barkley, who gets enough on his effort to sneak into the back of the net to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at Villa Park.
Mbeumo’s penalty gives Bees 3-2 lead v. Ipswich
Bryan Mbeumo's penalty gives Brentford their first lead of the match as the Bees take a 3-2 lead over Ipswich Town at the Gtech.
Welbeck gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Wolves
Danny Welbeck gets his name on the scoresheet for the sixth time this season as he puts Brighton ahead 1-0 against Wolves right before halftime.
Wissa’s effort goes in off Clarke to make it 2-2
Yoane Wissa nearly had his second goal of the first half, but his shoot is turned in by Harry Clarke to put the Bees back on level terms at 2-2 against Ipswich Town at the Gtech.
Wissa pulls one back for Brentford v. Ipswich Town
Yoane Wissa's first-time finish reduces Brentford's deficit to Ipswich Town to 2-1 in the first half at the Gtech.