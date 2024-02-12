Watch Now
Every touch: Haaland snaps goal drought v. Everton
Erling Haaland returned to his efficient best against Everton, converting 22 touches into both Manchester City goals in their 2-0 victory against the Toffees.
Up Next
Every touch: Rice torments West Ham in homecoming
Watch every single touch from Declan Rice after he masterfully anchored Arsenal's engine room in the Gunners' 6-0 shellacking of West Ham.
Every touch: Super-sub Son rescues Spurs v. BHA
Tottenham captain Heung-min Son made an instant impact upon his return from the Asian Cup, stepping off the bench to tee up Brennan Johnson's stoppage time winner against Brighton.
Every touch: Trossard flourishes as false 9 v. WHU
Get an in-depth look at Leandro Trossard's goal-scoring day against West Ham, as Arsenal's versatile attacker more than capably served as the Gunners' focal point up top in their famous 6-0 derby triumph.
Every touch: Quansah steadies Reds’ defense v. BUR
Dive into 21-year-old Jarell Quansah's assured performance at the heart of Liverpool's defense during the Reds' 3-1 win over Burnley.
Every touch: Saka hammers West Ham with brace
Relive Bukayo Saka's man-of-the-match performance against West Ham, headlined by two goals in Arsenal's 6-0 romp in south London.
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Leandro Trossard is his underappreciated performer of the week following Arsenal's dominant 6-0 victory over West Ham United in Matchweek 24.
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jarell Quansah is his underappreciated performer of the week following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Burnley in Matchweek 24.
Johnson: Scoring v. Brighton a ‘special feeling’
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Brennan Johnson following his game-winning goal for Tottenham in a comeback win against Brighton in Matchweek 24.
Son shares emotions of return after Asian Cup
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Heung-Min Son following Tottenham's comeback win against Brighton in Matchweek 24, and explains the mentality behind Spurs' approach for each match.
Son assesses Tottenham’s PL title chances
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Heung-Min Son following Tottenham's comeback win against Brighton in Matchweek 24.
Saka: Arsenal made a statement against West Ham
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Bukayo Saka following his brace for Arsenal in the Gunners' 6-0 win over West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 24.