z7JkJWPyaGKtB62GpAo7cYmPrH3S5-idwlsFYr38ceQ_Bobby-Witt-Jr..jpg
Phillies vs. Royals Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 24
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Drew Adams Pro debut.jpg
Live Pro Motocross updates from Round 11 at Ironman Raceway: Drew Adams qualifies top-five in debut
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2024 Rd 11 Ironman Ken Roczen on a 250.jpg
Motocross: Ken Roczen takes it down a notch for first 250 race since 2013
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_fullei_rowegoal_240824.jpg
Smith Rowe gives Fulham lead v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240824.jpg
Haaland lifts Man City 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_goaltot1eve0_240824.jpg
Bissouma rockets Tottenham ahead of Everton

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Man United Matchweek 2

August 24, 2024 09:34 AM
Amad Diallo answered the call for Manchester United after Danny Welbeck's opener for Brighton, but a dramatic winner from Joao Pedro in the 95th minute snatched all three points for the Seagulls at the Amex.
nbc_pl_fullei_rowegoal_240824.jpg
1:10
Smith Rowe gives Fulham lead v. Leicester City
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240824.jpg
1:37
Haaland lifts Man City 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_goaltot1eve0_240824.jpg
1:30
Bissouma rockets Tottenham ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240824.jpg
1:16
De Bruyne powers Man City in front of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240824.jpg
4:11
Haaland’s penalty puts City level v. Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_ipsgoal1_240824.jpg
1:34
Szmodics gives Ipswich Town dream start v. City
nbc_pl_nevillereaction_240824.jpg
3:17
Neville: Pressure is on ten Hag after loss to BHA
nbc_pl_bhamupostgame_240824.jpg
1:58
Brighton capitalize on MU’s ‘shocking’ defending
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_240824.jpg
1:25
Pedro stuns Man United to give Brighton late lead
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240824.jpg
1:52
Diallo nets Man United’s equalizer v. Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240824.jpg
1:23
Welbeck’s effort puts Brighton ahead of Man United
nbc_plp_kwpartc_240820.jpg
10:57
Wright really pleased with Arsenal’s win v. Wolves
