Extended HLs: Man United v. Forest MWK 15

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin wins Grand Prix Final with quadruple jump record, caps undefeated 2024
oly_fswom_glennfinalwin_241207.jpg
Amber Glenn wins biggest title for U.S. women’s figure skater in 14 years at Grand Prix Final
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State
Arizona State heading the playoff after 45-19 win over Iowa State in Big 12 title game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241207.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest stifle Man United
nbc_pl_amorinintv_241207.jpg
Amorim: Man United lacked quality against Forest
nbc_a10_floridavloyola_241207.jpg
Highlights: Loyola Chicago holds off South Florida

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final - Grenoble
Ilia Malinin wins Grand Prix Final with quadruple jump record, caps undefeated 2024
oly_fswom_glennfinalwin_241207.jpg
Amber Glenn wins biggest title for U.S. women’s figure skater in 14 years at Grand Prix Final
NCAA Football: Big 12 Championship-Iowa State at Arizona State
Arizona State heading the playoff after 45-19 win over Iowa State in Big 12 title game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_241207.jpg
PL Update: Nottingham Forest stifle Man United
nbc_pl_amorinintv_241207.jpg
Amorim: Man United lacked quality against Forest
nbc_a10_floridavloyola_241207.jpg
Highlights: Loyola Chicago holds off South Florida

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Extended HLs: Man United v. Forest MWK 15

December 7, 2024 03:26 PM
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's statement victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 15.
Up Next
nbc_pl_update_241207.jpg
18:49
PL Update: Nottingham Forest stifle Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_amorinintv_241207.jpg
2:08
Amorim: Man United lacked quality against Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muvnfpostgamereax_241207.jpg
7:00
Man United ‘looked a mess’ in loss to Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoalwoodv2_241207.jpg
1:42
Wood heads Forest 3-1 in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoalfernandesv2_241207.jpg
1:06
Fernandes pulls one back for Man United v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoalgibbswhite_241207.jpg
1:17
Gibbs-White powers Forest in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoalhojlund_241207.jpg
1:16
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpvmchl_241207.jpg
11:55
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 15
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoalmilenlovic_241207.jpg
0:46
Milenkovic heads Forest 1-0 in front of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_241207.jpg
2:35
Guardiola proud of how Man City fought v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lewisredcardv2_241207.jpg
1:45
Lewis sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avvsou_241207.jpg
10:04
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Southampton MWK 15
Now Playing