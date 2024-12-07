Watch Now
Extended HLs: Man United v. Forest MWK 15
Watch full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's statement victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 15.
PL Update: Nottingham Forest stifle Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard analyze Nottingham Forest's win over Manchester United, Crystal Palace's draw with Manchester City, Brentford's impressive victory over Newcastle, and more.
Amorim: Man United lacked quality against Forest
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reflects on his side's disappointing 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Matchweek 15.
Man United ‘looked a mess’ in loss to Forest
Rebecca Lowe, Gary Neville, and Tim Howard react to Nottingham Forest beating Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford in Matchweek 15.
Wood heads Forest 3-1 in front of Man United
Things go from bad to worse for Manchester United as Chris Wood's header floats into the corner of the net to give Nottingham Forest a two-goal cushion at Old Trafford.
Fernandes pulls one back for Man United v. Forest
It's game on at Old Trafford as Bruno Fernandes' strike pulls Manchester United within one goal of Nottingham Forest in the second half.
Gibbs-White powers Forest in front of Man United
Morgan Gibbs-White's low-driven effort manages to sneak past Andre Onana to give Nottingham Forest a 2-1 lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest
Rasmus Hojlund is in the right place at the right time as he slots home Manchester United's equalizer against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man City MWK 15
Manchester City drop points yet again as Pep Guardiola's side managed to salvage a point in a back-and-forth match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 15.
Milenkovic heads Forest 1-0 in front of Man United
It's a dream start for Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford as Nikola Milenkovic heads his side in front of Manchester United in the second minute of the match.
Guardiola proud of how Man City fought v. Palace
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares his takeaways from his side's draw against Crystal Palace t Selhurst Park in Matchweek 15.
Lewis sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
Manchester City go down to 10 men late in the second half against Crystal Palace after Rico Lewis picks up his second yellow card of the match following a challenge on Trevoh Chalobah.