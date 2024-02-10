Watch Now
Schar powers Newcastle 2-1 in front of Forest
Fabian Schar scores his third goal in his last three games for the Magpies to give Newcastle a 2-1 lead over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
Up Next
Guimaraes rockets Newcastle 3-2 in front of Forest
Guimaraes rockets Newcastle 3-2 in front of Forest
Bruno Guimaraes silences the City Ground with a powerful effort from distance to double his tally against Nottingham Forest while giving his side a 3-2 lead in the second half.
Hudson-Odoi makes it 2-2 for Forest v. Newcastle
Hudson-Odoi makes it 2-2 for Forest v. Newcastle
Callum Hudson-Odoi's effort from distance takes a wicked deflection and finds its way into the Newcastle goal to put Nottingham Forest back on level terms right before halftime at the City Ground.
Elanga’s nutmeg equalizes for Forest v. Newcastle
Elanga's nutmeg equalizes for Forest v. Newcastle
A picture-perfect pass from Morgan Gibbs-White catches Anthony Elanga in stride for a lovely finish to put Nottingham Forest back on level terms against Newcastle at the City Ground.
Guimaraes volleys Newcastle in front of Forest
Guimaraes volleys Newcastle in front of Forest
Bruno Guimaraes' first-time strike puts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Nottingham Forest in the first half at the City Ground.
Extended HLs: Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Extended HLs: Tottenham 2, Brighton 1
Relive Tottenham's comeback victory over Brighton, where Brennan Johnson saved the day for Spurs in injury time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Blades Matchweek 24
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Blades Matchweek 24
Relive Sheffield United's upset win over Luton Town where VAR played a major role in the final outcome at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 24.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Burnley Matchweek 24
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Burnley Matchweek 24
Dara O'Shea got Burnley back in the match right before halftime, but Liverpool turned up the heat in the second half and secured three points at Anfield in Matchweek 24.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 24
Rodrigo Muniz's brace was the difference for the Cottagers as Fulham took down Bournemouth in a 3-1 victory at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 24.
Johnson rescues Tottenham against Brighton
Johnson rescues Tottenham against Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Tottenham's last-minute winner against Brighton and share their initial thoughts on Liverpool's win against Burnley.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brentford Matchweek 24
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brentford Matchweek 24
Goals from Christian Norgaard and Ivan Toney helped guide Brentford to three points in a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 24.
Johnson’s 96th-minute goal gives Spurs 2-1 lead
Johnson's 96th-minute goal gives Spurs 2-1 lead
Spurs' comeback is complete as Brennan Johnson's 96th-minute winner secures three points against Brighton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.