Top News

World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 1
Ryan Crouser wins shot put world title with blood clots in leg, just misses world record
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Denny Hamlin reaffirms his intent to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcnewdeskreact_230819.jpg
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230819.jpg
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
oly_atmxr_worlds_final_230819_v2.jpg
Last-second fall hands USA mixed 4x400 relay gold

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

World Athletics Championships 2023 - Day 1
Ryan Crouser wins shot put world title with blood clots in leg, just misses world record
ATHLETICS HUNGARY WORLDS PREPARATIONS
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Denny Hamlin reaffirms his intent to remain at Joe Gibbs Racing

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcnewdeskreact_230819.jpg
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230819.jpg
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
oly_atmxr_worlds_final_230819_v2.jpg
Last-second fall hands USA mixed 4x400 relay gold

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Manchester City 1, Newcastle United 0

August 19, 2023 05:23 PM
Julian Alvarez provided the spark in the first half as Manchester City holds on for the win and three points against Newcastle United at the Etihad.
nbc_pl_mcnewdeskreact_230819.jpg
3:15
How Manchester City neutralized Newcastle United
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230819.jpg
5:16
Ten Hag sounds off after Man Utd’s loss to Spurs
nbc_pl_sonintv_230819.jpg
2:47
Son recaps ‘very special’ Spurs win over Man Utd
nbc_pl_roykeaneontottenham_230819.jpg
3:23
Keane: Manchester United ‘are the new Spurs’
nbc_pl_onanaintv_230819.jpg
3:11
Onana laments Man Utd’s performance v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230819.jpg
2:35
De Zerbi shares takeaways from Brighton’s win
nbc_pl_oneilintv_230819.jpg
3:54
O’Neil: Wolves ‘have a lot of work to do’
nbc_pl_goalmc1new0_230819.jpg
1:27
Alvarez’s strike gives City 1-0 lead v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_postecoglouintv_230819.jpg
1:55
Postecoglou: Spurs showed ‘bravery’ v. Man Utd
nbc_pl_marchintv_230819.jpg
2:12
March praises Mitoma’s performance against Wolves
nbc_pl_totmudeskreact_230819.jpg
4:55
Mustoe: Man Utd lacked ‘desire’ against Tottenham
nbc_pl_totmuhl_230819.jpg
10:27
Highlights: Tottenham 2, Manchester United 0
