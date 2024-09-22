Stones scores 98th-minute equalizer for Man City

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Moto 1 gate drop Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton Cooper Webb.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs 450 finale results, points after Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Brothers rule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Four
Billy Horschel wins another BMW PGA while handing Rory McIlroy another runner-up
ASHBURN, VA - APRIL 26: Quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at a
Commanders vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_240922.jpg
Arteta critical of decisions made in draw v. City
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240922.jpg
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Man City
nbc_fnia_morristampadefense_240922.jpg
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Moto 1 gate drop Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton Cooper Webb.jpg
2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs 450 finale results, points after Las Vegas Motor Speedway: Brothers rule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW PGA Championship 2024 - Day Four
Billy Horschel wins another BMW PGA while handing Rory McIlroy another runner-up
ASHBURN, VA - APRIL 26: Quarterback Jayden Daniels speaks at a
Commanders vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats for Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_240922.jpg
Arteta critical of decisions made in draw v. City
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240922.jpg
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Man City
nbc_fnia_morristampadefense_240922.jpg
How Morris applies lessons from TB to 2024 Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Stones scores 98th-minute equalizer for Man City

September 22, 2024 01:39 PM
Manchester City finally get their equalizer as John Stones wins the battle for the loose ball inside the box to get Manchester City level at 2-2 against Arsenal at the Etihad.
Up Next
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240922.jpg
3:20
Arteta critical of decisions made in draw v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240922.jpg
1:41
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcars_240922.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Arsenal MWK 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsredcard_240922.jpg
2:03
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240922.jpg
1:48
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240922.jpg
1:42
Calafiori’s stunner puts Arsenal level v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240922.jpg
1:32
Haaland nets Manchester City’s opener v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goldengoalie_240922.jpg
3:17
USWNT’s Naeher reflects on winning Olympic gold
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhanf_240922.jpg
12:38
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_redcardsallaround_240922.jpg
3:07
Gibbs-White, Santo, Hurzeler all sent off
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_240922.jpg
1:34
Sosa slots home Forest’s equalizer v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_240922.jpg
1:16
Welbeck’s stunning free-kick gives Brighton lead
Now Playing