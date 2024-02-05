Watch Now
Jorginho: Arsenal showed maturity in Liverpool win
Jorginho admitted his performance against Liverpool may have been his best in an Arsenal shirt after the Gunners earned a 3-1 victory over the Reds in a must-win clash at the Emirates.
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Ross Barkley is his underappreciated performer of the week following his strong performance for Luton Town against Newcastle in Matchweek 23.
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jorginho is his underappreciated performer of the week following his dominant midfield display for Arsenal in a win over Liverpool in Matchweek 23.
Analyzing Arsenal’s, Liverpool’s defensive errors
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to take an in-depth look into the defensive and goalkeeping errors that plagued both Arsenal and Liverpool during their Matchweek 23 showdown at the Emirates.
Chelsea ‘have gone backwards’ under Pochettino
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 23, including Jurgen Klopp's status at Liverpool, Arsenal's character, Tottenham's potential, and Pochettino's future at Chelsea.
PL Update: Arsenal stun Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap an action-packed Sunday where Arsenal took down 10-men Liverpool, Wolves dominated hapless Chelsea, and Manchester United cruised past West Ham.
Klopp explains what went wrong v. Arsenal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his key takeaways from his side's difficult 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates in Matchweek 23.
Cunha: Hat-trick v. Chelsea an ‘incredible day’
Matheus Cunha shares his excitement following a banner day at Stamford Bridge, where Wolves beat Chelsea 4-2 behind his hat-trick performance.
Pochettino reflects on Chelsea’s loss to Wolves
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino details where his side fell short during a 4-2 loss to Wolves at Stamford Bridge.
Van Dijk: Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal ‘hurts’
Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following a difficult day for Liverpool in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates.
Martinelli reacts to Arsenal’s win v. Liverpool
Gabriel Martinelli joins Jon Champion and the chaps at the desk following Arsenal's win over Liverpool and shares his main takeaways from his side's critical victory at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Liverpool Matchweek 23
Relive Arsenal's monumental victory over Liverpool at the Emirates in Matchweek 23 to get back into the Premier League title race.