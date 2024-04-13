 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round Three
2024 Masters live blog: Round 3 highlights, updates, scoring leaders and news
SX 2024 Rd 13 Jett Lawrence riderless bike.jpg
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 13 coverage from Foxborough: Jett Lawrence fastest in Q1
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Qualifying
Texas Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins NASCAR pole

nbc_pl_kluivertgoalv2_240413.jpg
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mufernandesgoal_240413.jpg
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bousolankegoal_240413.jpg
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United

  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
Gvardiol's rocket makes it 5-1 for Manchester City

April 13, 2024 11:55 AM
Josko Gvardiol's right-footed strike finds the top corner as Manchester City takes a commanding 5-1 lead over Luton Town at the Etihad.
nbc_pl_kluivertgoalv2_240413.jpg
1:08
Kluivert blasts Bournemouth in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mufernandesgoal_240413.jpg
1:26
Fernandes equalizes for Man United v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bousolankegoal_240413.jpg
1:55
Solanke powers Bournemouth in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mcvluthilites_240413.jpg
11:48
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Luton Town MWK 33
nbc_pl_burbha_240413.jpg
10:08
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brighton Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_breshu_240413.jpg
9:32
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Sheffield United MWK 33
nbc_pl_nfwolhl_240413.jpg
12:00
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 33
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240413.jpg
1:20
Onyeka doubles Brentford’s lead v. Blades
nbc_pl_mcdokugoal_240413.jpg
1:07
Doku dazzles to make it 4-1 for Man City
nbc_pl_lutbarkleygoalv2_240413.jpg
0:54
Barkley pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man City
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240413.jpg
1:13
Muric’s howler puts Brighton level against Burnley
nbc_pl_mchaalandgoal_240413.jpg
0:54
Haaland’s penalty gives City 3-0 lead v. Hatters
