Delap blasts Ipswich Town in front of Aston Villa
Portman Road Stadium erupts as Liam Delap buries his left-footed effort into the back of the net to give Ipswich Town an early 1-0 lead over Aston Villa.
Ipswich Town ‘were outstanding’ in draw v. Villa
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock share their top takeaways from Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa at Portman Road.
Delap dazzles to put Ipswich Town level v. Villa
Liam Delap times his run to perfection and dances through Aston Villa's defense to secure his brace and put Ipswich Town level at 2-2 at Portman Road Stadium.
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Ipswich Town
Aston Villa flip the script on Ipswich Town as Ollie Watkins guides his header into the goal to give his side a 2-1 lead in the first half at Portman Road Stadium.
Rogers puts Aston Villa level against Ipswich Town
A poor clearance opens the door for Morgan Rogers to tuck away Aston Villa's equalizer against Ipswich Town.
Neville: Palmer ‘not far off’ from being PL’s best
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to share his thoughts on Cole Palmer's stellar four-goal performance for Chelsea against Brighton.
Neville: Man United’s ‘inconsistency is chronic’
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the state of Manchester United ahead of their showdown against Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
Leicester City tried to start a comeback at Emirates Stadium, but Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz had other ideas for Arsenal in Matchweek 6.
Palmer’s 10-minute hat trick v. Brighton in full
Relive Cole Palmer's incredible 10-minute hat trick in full, as the 22-year-old superstar powered Chelsea to a 4-2 victory over Brighton in Matchweek 6.
PL Update: Palmer’s historic day vs. Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock recap a wild Saturday of Matchweek 6 action, including Cole Palmer's historic scoring outburst, Liverpool rising to the top of the table and more.
Slot: Liverpool ‘took control’ against Wolves
Liverpool manager Arne Slot describes the importance of winning on the road and what it means for his side to rise to the top of the Premier League table after defeating Wolves in Matchweek 6.
Arteta: Arsenal stayed ‘composed’ v. Leicester
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to his side's decisive win over Leicester City, praising the Gunners' ability to stay focused in critical situations.