 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
Iowa at No. 25 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Nebraska
Nebraska at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250216.jpg
Salah’s penalty doubles Liverpool’s lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_nevilleseg_250216.jpg
Neville: Man United in a ‘desperate’ state
nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Genesis Invitational 2025 prize money: Extra payout to winner of $20 million purse
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
Iowa at No. 25 Maryland Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Nebraska
Nebraska at Northwestern Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal2_250216.jpg
Salah’s penalty doubles Liverpool’s lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_nevilleseg_250216.jpg
Neville: Man United in a ‘desperate’ state
nbc_cbb_wisconsinpurdue_250215.jpg
Highlights: Wisconsin powers past Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Diaz gets Liverpool on the board against Wolves

February 16, 2025 09:17 AM
Luis Diaz manages to get a touch on the ball before crashing into Jose Sa and finds the back of the net to give Liverpool and early lead against Wolves at Anfield.
Up Next
nbc_pl_livgoal2_250216.jpg
3:07
Salah’s penalty doubles Liverpool’s lead v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nevilleseg_250216.jpg
5:55
Neville: Man United in a ‘desperate’ state
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250215.jpg
3:40
Moyes grades Everton’s performance v. Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tarbetointv_250215.jpg
1:10
Beto, Tarkowski proud of effort v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_250215.jpg
9:37
PL Update: Arsenal edge past Leicester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muspurspreview_250215.jpg
2:42
Can Man United get past Spurs without Diallo?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpeve_250215.jpg
9:55
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpevepostgame_250215.jpg
1:56
Moyes’ ‘stubborn’ Everton show grit against Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250215.jpg
1:38
Alcaraz fires Everton in front of Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_250215.jpg
4:25
Mateta brings Crystal Palace level v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlvipshlv2_250215.jpg
12:51
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Ipswich Town MWK 25
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evegoal1_250215.jpg
1:19
Beto blasts Everton ahead of Crystal Palace
Now Playing