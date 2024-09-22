Akanji: Arsenal looking for 'drama'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_betinmin_jagbills_240919__753317.jpg
Why are there two Monday Night Football games tonight? Schedule, TV, stream info, preview for Jaguars vs Bills, Commanders vs Bengals doubleheader in Week 3
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 26 review
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
Reds fire manager David Bell after 6 seasons, name bench coach Freddie Benavides interim manager

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bucsandcowboystalk_240922.jpg
How concerned should bettors be with DAL, TB?
nbc_wkfoureyecatchers_240922.jpg
Analyzing MIN vs. GB, PIT vs. IND opening lines
nbc_psnff_raheemmorris_240922.jpg
Dungy explains career connection with Morris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_betinmin_jagbills_240919__753317.jpg
Why are there two Monday Night Football games tonight? Schedule, TV, stream info, preview for Jaguars vs Bills, Commanders vs Bengals doubleheader in Week 3
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Colorado Rockies
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 26 review
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
Reds fire manager David Bell after 6 seasons, name bench coach Freddie Benavides interim manager

Top Clips

nbc_bte_bucsandcowboystalk_240922.jpg
How concerned should bettors be with DAL, TB?
nbc_wkfoureyecatchers_240922.jpg
Analyzing MIN vs. GB, PIT vs. IND opening lines
nbc_psnff_raheemmorris_240922.jpg
Dungy explains career connection with Morris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Akanji: Arsenal looking for 'drama'

September 22, 2024 03:20 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji following his side's nail-biting finish against Arsenal at the Etihad.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robfull_240922.jpg
10:11
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240922.jpg
4:17
Guardiola describes emotional draw v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw5allgoalsv2_240922.jpg
13:59
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240922.jpg
3:20
Arteta critical of decisions made in draw v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcarspostgame_240922.jpg
1:41
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcars_240922.jpg
12:59
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Arsenal MWK 5
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240922.jpg
1:35
Stones scores 98th-minute equalizer for Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsredcard_240922.jpg
2:03
Trossard sent off for second yellow v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240922.jpg
1:48
Gabriel’s header lifts Arsenal ahead of Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_240922.jpg
1:42
Calafiori’s stunner puts Arsenal level v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240922.jpg
1:32
Haaland nets Manchester City’s opener v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goldengoalie_240922.jpg
3:17
USWNT’s Naeher reflects on winning Olympic gold
Now Playing