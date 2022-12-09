 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy
nbc_pft_matchupsdraft_231214.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 15 matchups to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Detroit Lions v New Orleans Saints
RotoPat’s Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings
Atlanta Falcons v Arizona Cardinals
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Buffalo Bills v Philadelphia Eagles
Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_bte_arizvspur_231214.jpg
Give advantage to Arizona in matchup vs. Purdue?
nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy
nbc_pft_matchupsdraft_231214.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 15 matchups to watch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Marsch has 'a lot of ideas' to improve US Soccer

December 9, 2022 02:42 PM
Jesse Marsch joins Tim Howard to assess the USMNT's 2022 World Cup, examine the path forward for soccer in the United States and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_231212.jpg
12:57
Salah cements Liverpool legacy with 150 PL goals
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgparta_231212.jpg
20:57
Bournemouth’s win over Man United ‘wasn’t a fluke’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightpartc_231212.jpg
6:56
Can Salah lead Liverpool to Premier League glory?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightpartb_231212.jpg
15:02
Wright: Aston Villa are ‘the real deal’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightparta_231212.jpg
21:54
Wright: Man United showing ‘massive red flags’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mauriciochelseaproblems_231212.jpg
9:50
Chelsea lacked the will to win against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_totovercastle_231212.jpg
14:36
Spurs’ fluidity unlike anything we’ve seen before
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_manustruggle_231212.jpg
11:39
Do Man United need to rebuild from top to bottom?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_avlbeatsars_231212.jpg
12:29
Aston Villa were ‘fascinating’ to watch v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_usmnt_231211.jpg
3:54
USMNT Watch: Top plays from Matchweek 16
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikegolicinterview_231211.jpg
10:50
Golic: ‘It was egregious how offside’ Toney was
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcginneverytouchvars_231211.jpg
9:36
Every touch by McGinn in Villa’s win v. Arsenal
Now Playing