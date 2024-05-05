 Skip navigation
Top News

Insperity Invitational - Final Round
Scott Dunlap declared PGA Tour Champions winner after final round washed out
MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Christian Scott debuts, please add Andy Pages
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7, get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdatev3_240505.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rebound against Tottenham
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240505.jpg
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240505.jpg
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout

nbc_pl_plupdatev3_240505.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rebound against Tottenham
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240505.jpg
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240505.jpg
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout

Odegaard: Fans can give Arsenal momentum & energy

May 5, 2024 03:29 PM
Martin Odegaard said Arsenal hope to channel their emotions and rely on the fans' energy to control matches and gain momentum back in the Premier League title race.
nbc_pl_plupdatev3_240505.jpg
19:17
PL Update: Liverpool rebound against Tottenham
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240505.jpg
4:46
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240505.jpg
2:02
Moyes: West Ham must take ownership of blowout
nbc_pl_angeintv_240505.jpg
4:48
Postecoglou not wavering from direction with TOT
nbc_pl_sonintv_240505.jpg
3:03
Son: Tottenham ‘still on the right track’
nbc_pl_elliotgakpointv_240505.jpg
3:00
Elliott, Gakpo get Liverpool back on track
nbc_pl_livtot_240505.jpg
13:06
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_livtotanalysis_240505.jpg
5:09
Liverpool, Tottenham both ‘a bit off the pace’
nbc_pl_songoal_240505.jpg
1:25
Son scores to keep Tottenham’s hopes alive
nbc_pl_richarlisongoal_240505.jpg
0:44
Richarlison gets a goal back for Tottenham
nbc_pl_elliotgoal_240505.jpg
1:38
Elliott goes top bins to add to Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_240505.jpg
1:31
Elliott’s beautiful cross ends in Gakpo goal
