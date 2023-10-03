 Skip navigation
Top News

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou sued for at least $23 million by McLaren Racing
cade_iowa.jpg
Iowa QB Cade McNamara out for season with a torn ACL. Deacon Hill will start against Purdue
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 4: Kyren “RB1" Williams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
nbc_pl_gxgwolvmc_231003.jpg
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage
nbc_golf_dalyshoton13_231003__090047.jpg
John Daly II sinks long birdie putt on 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou sued for at least $23 million by McLaren Racing
cade_iowa.jpg
Iowa QB Cade McNamara out for season with a torn ACL. Deacon Hill will start against Purdue
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
32 Fantasy Stats, Week 4: Kyren “RB1" Williams

Top Clips

nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
nbc_pl_gxgwolvmc_231003.jpg
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage
nbc_golf_dalyshoton13_231003__090047.jpg
John Daly II sinks long birdie putt on 13th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Misfiring Man Utd stuck in 'permanent transition'

October 3, 2023 05:33 PM
Matt Holland, Karen Carney and Leroy Rosenior dive into another turgid Manchester United performance against Crystal Palace and if the result even comes as a surprise.
nbc_pl_gxgtotvliv_231003.jpg
5:43
How Spurs exorcised Liverpool demons with late win
nbc_pl_gxgwolvmc_231003.jpg
14:49
How Wolves upset Man City despite xG disadvantage
nbc_pl_thebreakdown_231003.jpg
7:41
Son’s goal headlines Matchweek 7 highlights
nbc_pl_plupdate_231003_1920x1080_2269323331979__668866.jpg
7:44
PL Update: Burnley win chaotic match v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvbur_kompanyintv_231003.jpg
3:07
Kompany proud of Burnley’s fight v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvbur_burkeintv_231003.jpg
1:52
Burke: Luton Town ‘made it too easy’ for Burnley
nbc_pl_lutvbur_231003.jpg
10:00
Extended Highlights: Burnley 2, Luton Town 1
nbc_pl_lutvbur_brunnlarsengoal_231003.jpg
1:07
Bruun Larsen gives Burnley 2-1 lead v. Luton Town
nbc_pl_lutvbur_adebayogoal_231003.jpg
1:07
Adebayo equalizes for Luton Town against Burnley
nbc_pl_t2rwolvmc_231003.jpg
4:16
Takeaways from Man City’s rare off day v. Wolves
nbc_pl_t2ravlvbha_231003.jpg
7:42
Aston Villa, Emery put on masterclass v. Brighton
nbc_pl_t2rmuvcp_231003.jpg
8:53
Why are Man United still struggling for identity?
