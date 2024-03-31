Watch Now
Salah drives Liverpool 2-1 in front of Brighton
Mohamed Salah makes no mistake as he guides his effort into the bottom corner of the Brighton goal to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead in the second half at Anfield.
Diaz tucks away Liverpool’s equalizer v. Brighton
Brighton's poor defending is punished as Luis Diaz times his run to perfection to blast Liverpool back to level terms in the first half at Anfield.
Welbeck powers Brighton 1-0 in front of Liverpool
It's a dream start for Brighton as Danny Welbeck blasts his effort past Caoimhin Kelleher to give his side a shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool early in the first half at Anfield.
Phillips’ ‘disastrous move’ to West Ham worsens
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail what happened between Kalvin Phillips and some West Ham fans following the Hammers' 4-3 loss to Newcastle in Matchweek 30.
Pressure mounting on Pochettino at Chelsea
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Mauricio Pochettino's future at Chelsea following an abysmal result against 10-men Burnley in Matchweek 30.
Could De Zerbi leave Brighton for Liverpool?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe debate over Roberto De Zerbi's future at Brighton following some interesting comments he's made regarding his contract situation at the club.
PL Update: Tottenham rally v. Luton Town
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap a chaotic Saturday, including Newcastle's seven goal-thriller against West Ham, Spurs' comeback over Luton Town, and Man United's lackluster draw with Brentford.
Ten Hag: Brentford had ‘more passion’ in draw
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his thoughts on his side's lackluster 1-1 draw against Brentford at the Gtech.
Dyche: Everton ‘need to keep working’
Everton manager Sean Dyche speaks to the media following Everton's disappointing 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
Mustoe: Man United need to ‘totally change’ staff
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding Erik ten Hag and Manchester United following a 1-1 draw against Brentford.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 30
Manchester United nearly stole all three points against Brentford, but the Bees rallied and salvaged a point in an otherwise dominant performance against the Red Devils at the Gtech.
Ajer puts Brentford level late against Man United
Ivan Toney finds Kristoffer Ajer alone in the box and he tucks away the Bees' equalizer against Manchester United in stoppage time at the Gtech.