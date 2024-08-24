Watch Now
Gibbs-White blasts Forest in front of Southampton
Morgan Gibbs-White breaks the deadlock to give Nottingham Forest a 1-0 lead over Southampton at St. Mary's.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v, Everton Matchweek 2
Extended HLs: Tottenham v, Everton Matchweek 2
Heung-Min Son's brace helped guide Spurs to a dominant 4-0 victory over a struggling Everton side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Forest Matchweek 2
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Forest Matchweek 2
A second-half strike from Morgan Gibbs-White proved to be the difference for Nottingham Forest as they secure all three points against Southampton at St. Mary's.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 2
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. West Ham MWK 2
Second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen were enough to hold off Crystal Palace to pick up all three points at Selhurst Park.
Haaland completes hat-trick against Ipswich Town
Haaland completes hat-trick against Ipswich Town
Erling Haaland turns and blasts his effort into the bottom corner of the net to complete his hat-trick and give Manchester City a 4-1 lead against Ipswich Town at the Etihad.
Son’s brace puts Tottenham 4-0 up v. Everton
Son's brace puts Tottenham 4-0 up v. Everton
Micky van de Ven's lung-busting run sets up Heung-Min Son for his brace to give Spurs a four-goal lead over the Toffees at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Bowen fires West Ham 2-0 in front of Palace
Bowen fires West Ham 2-0 in front of Palace
The Hammers execute their counter attack to perfection as Jarrod Bowen doubles West Ham's lead against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Iwobi drills Fulham 2-1 in front of Leicester City
Iwobi drills Fulham 2-1 in front of Leicester City
Alex Iwobi takes it himself and fires Fulham ahead 2-1 against Leicester City in the second half at Craven Cottage.
Romero’s header gives Spurs 3-0 lead v. Everton
Romero's header gives Spurs 3-0 lead v. Everton
Cristian Romero's powerful header off a corner kick gives Spurs a three-goal cushion against Everton in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Soucek guides West Ham ahead of Crystal Palace
Soucek guides West Ham ahead of Crystal Palace
After a scramble in the box, the ball finds itself at the feet of Tomas Soucek who coolly slots home West Ham's opener against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Faes heads Leicester City level against Fulham
Faes heads Leicester City level against Fulham
Fulham's lead doesn't last long as Wout Faes rises up and powers his header into the back of the net to put Leicester City level at Craven Cottage.
Son pickpockets Pickford to double Spurs’ lead
Son pickpockets Pickford to double Spurs' lead
Heung-Min Son nicks the ball off Jordan Pickford and tucks away Tottenham's second goal of the first half against Everton.