Top News

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu pull out of Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers
Paige Bueckers Geno Auriemma
UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma share mutual respect heading into the Final Four
Lauren Betts
Lauren Betts’ brief absence provides valuable test for UCLA in March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
nbc_pl_mcmarmoushgoal_250402.jpg
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Broadhead drills Ipswich in front of Bournemouth

April 2, 2025 03:26 PM
The Tractor Boys find themselves in front thanks to Nathan Broadhead's tidy finish from close range to make it 1-0 against the Cherries at Vitality Stadium.

nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_pl_mcmarmoushgoal_250402.jpg
01:33
Marmoush doubles Man City’s lead over Leicester
nbc_pl_sougoal1_250402.jpg
01:08
Onuachu heads Southampton in front of Palace
nbc_pl_mcgrealishgoal_250402.jpg
01:37
Grealish ends drought to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250401.jpg
03:48
Pereira describes ‘emotional’ win over West Ham
nbc_pl_merseysidedisc_250401.jpg
02:09
How will Everton approach showdown with Liverpool?
nbc_pl_nfmanurecap_250401.jpg
02:08
Forest’s dream continues after beating Man United
nbc_pl_update_250401.jpg
12:30
PL Update: Forest edge past Man United
nbc_pl_potterintv_250401.jpg
01:36
Potter: West Ham ‘need to do better’
nbc_pl_riceintv_250401.jpg
01:12
Rice describes Saka’s ‘special’ return for Arsenal
nbc_pl_munnfo_250401.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: Forest v. Man United Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_wolwhu_250401.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Wolves v. West Ham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsful_250401.jpg
10:13
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Fulham Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_arsgoal2v2_250401.jpg
01:40
Martinelli’s flick finds Saka to make it 2-0
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250401.jpg
56
Muniz pulls one back for Fulham against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250401.jpg
01:19
Merino’s effort gives Arsenal lead v. Fulham
nbc_pl_nfogoal1v2_250401.jpg
01:20
Elanga’s breathtaking run gives Forest lead
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250401.jpg
01:15
Strand Larsen blasts Wolves in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_haalandinjury_250401.jpg
01:22
How will Manchester City handle loss of Haaland?
nbc_bwoa_minteh_250328.jpg
08:51
Minteh motivated by family, Gambian heritage
nbc_pst_facup_250327.jpg
09:49
FA Cup quarterfinals are ‘wide open’
nbc_pst_liveve_250327.jpg
10:13
Will Liverpool get their revenge against Everton?
nbc_pst_chetot_250327.jpg
10:00
Previewing Chelsea’s showdown with Spurs
nbc_pl_marchtop10goals_250325.jpg
05:33
Top 10 Premier League goals: March 2025
nbc_bwoa_kudus_250320.jpg
12:04
Kudus wants to shine a light on Nima
nbc_pl_neurodiversityuncovered_250319.jpg
51:33
PL Stories: Neurodiversity Uncovered
nbc_pl_netbusters_show29_v2_250318.jpg
25:32
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_kellypartb_v2_250318.jpg
12:47
Will Man City miss out on Champions League?
nbc_pl_genxg_brightonv3_250318.jpg
07:12
How Brighton’s attack excels under Hurzeler
nbc_pl_generationchelsea_v2_250318.jpg
07:02
Why are Chelsea struggling to score?

nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round
nbc_golf_woadint_250402.jpg
01:45
Early birdies help Woad settle in in title defense
nbc_roto_may_250402.jpg
01:27
May delivers ‘encouraging performance’ in return
nbc_dps_dponstephcurrynikolajokic_250402.jpg
04:56
Unpacking historic night for Curry, Jokic
nbc_roto_bednar_250402.jpg
01:31
Pirates option former All-Star Bednar to minors
nbc_roto_manaeav2_250402.jpg
01:09
Mets’ Manaea shut down after injury setback
nbc_roto_jamesonwilliams_250402.jpg
01:06
How Lions’ Williams can outperform fantasy ADP
nbc_roto_basketball_curry_250402.jpg
02:37
Curry, Jokic deliver epic fantasy performances
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250402.jpg
01:16
Jets’ Wilson primed for ‘best season yet’ in 2025
nbc_rotobte_mlbhrleader_250402.jpg
01:15
Does Judge have competition in HR leader market?
nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_csu_ashtonjeantyV2_250402.jpg
12:00
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 1 Ashton Jeanty
nbc_csu_draftkings_250402.jpg
02:33
Which team is most likely to draft star RB Jeanty?
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_csu_rjharvey_250402.jpg
08:24
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 3 RJ Harvey
nbc_csu_bhayshultuten_250402.jpg
06:31
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 4 Bhayshul Tuten
nbc_csu_treveyonhenderson_250402.jpg
07:13
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 5 TreVeyon Henderson
jokicclutch.jpg
01:32
Jokic flips NBA Clutch Player of the Year race
eagles_tushpush.jpg
16:46
Eagles will dominate regardless of tush push
jokicclutchaward.jpg
02:23
Jokic flips Clutch Player of the Year award race
nbc_bte_pistonsthunder_250402.jpg
01:41
Lay points with Thunder to cover vs. Pistons
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
nbc_dps_brockpurdy_250402.jpg
07:16
Does Purdy deserve a big contract from 49ers?
cam_mpx.jpg
11:17
Sanchez: Ward has ‘X-factor’ among NFL draft QBs
nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
59
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
02:45
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
14:47
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract
nbc_pft_newrules_250402.jpg
03:31
New NFL rules for 2025 season explained
nbc_pft_lionsproposal_250402.jpg
01:29
NFL tables Lions’ playoff seeding proposal