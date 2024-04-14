Watch Now
Watkins chips Aston Villa 2-0 in front of Arsenal
Arsenal's title hopes hang in the balance as Ollie Watkins doubles his side's lead just moments after Leon Bailey's opener to give Aston Villa a 2-0 lead at the Emirates.
Up Next
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 33
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Aston Villa Matchweek 33
Arsenal looked set to settle for a point against Aston Villa, but two late goals from Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins guided Unai Emery's side to victory in a monumental blow to the Gunners' title hopes at the Emirates.
Bailey blasts Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
Bailey blasts Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Arsenal
Leon Bailey silences the Emirates as he tucks away Aston Villa's go-ahead goal against Arsenal late in the second half in Matchweek 33.
Liverpool’s title hopes take ‘damaging’ blow
Liverpool's title hopes take 'damaging' blow
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Crystal Palace's stunning 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield to put the Reds' title hopes up in the air in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 33
West Ham had a chance to jump into sixth place in the table, but Fulham had other ideas as Andreas Pereira's brace proved to be the difference for the Cottagers in a 2-0 win at London Stadium in Matchweek 33.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 33
Liverpool's title hopes took a huge blow as Crystal Palace leave Anfield with all three points in a stunning 1-0 victory in Matchweek 33.
Pereira’s brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
Pereira's brace makes it 2-0 v. West Ham
Andreas Pereira doubles his tally as Fulham take a commanding 2-0 lead over West Ham in the second half at London Stadium.
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool
Eze gives Palace shock 1-0 lead over Liverpool
Crystal Palace take an early lead at Anfield thanks to some lovely one-touch football to set up a simple finish for Eberechi Eze in front of the Liverpool goal.
Pereira slots home Fulham’s opener v. West Ham
Pereira slots home Fulham's opener v. West Ham
Fulham jump out to an early lead over the Hammers thanks to Andreas Pereira's cool finish early in the first half at London Stadium.
Ten Hag’s Man Utd future remains ‘in the balance’
Ten Hag's Man Utd future remains 'in the balance'
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to detail the latest news surrounding Erik ten Hag's future at Manchester United ahead of what could be a tumultuous summer for the club.
Everton could get ‘another point deduction’
Everton could get 'another point deduction'
David Ornstein joins Ahmed Fareed to discuss Everton's latest two-point deduction in the Premier League, but explains why the Toffees' troubles are far from over.
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
PL Update: Man City rout Luton Town
Ahmed Fareed, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap a busy Saturday of action, including Newcastle's stunner against Spurs, Man City's drubbing of Luton Town, and Man United's lackluster draw against Bournemouth.