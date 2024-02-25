 Skip navigation
Top News

Magical Kenya Open - Day Four
Van Driel takes Kenya Open after contenders hit shanks
Honda LPGA Thailand - Final Round
Local favorite Tavatanakit birdies last for one-shot win in Thailand
Georgetown vs Rutgers
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 25: Rutgers vs Maryland, Memphis vs Florida Atlantic

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pregame_ornsteinliverpool_240225.jpg
Report: Liverpool interested in Nagelsmann
nbc_pl_pregame_ornsteinpedroneto_240225.jpg
Neto ‘attracting a lot of interest’ from PL clubs
Deegan.jpg
Forkner’s ‘brutal’ crash; Deegan prevails in Rd. 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Magical Kenya Open - Day Four
Van Driel takes Kenya Open after contenders hit shanks
Honda LPGA Thailand - Final Round
Local favorite Tavatanakit birdies last for one-shot win in Thailand
Georgetown vs Rutgers
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 25: Rutgers vs Maryland, Memphis vs Florida Atlantic

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pregame_ornsteinliverpool_240225.jpg
Report: Liverpool interested in Nagelsmann
nbc_pl_pregame_ornsteinpedroneto_240225.jpg
Neto ‘attracting a lot of interest’ from PL clubs
Deegan.jpg
Forkner’s ‘brutal’ crash; Deegan prevails in Rd. 7

Watch Now

Sarabia heads Wolves in front of Sheffield United

February 25, 2024 09:04 AM
Sheffield United's strong start to the first half is spoiled by Pablo Sarabia's powerful header to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over the Blades at the Molineux.
nbc_pl_pregame_ornsteinliverpool_240225.jpg
2:54
Report: Liverpool interested in Nagelsmann
nbc_pl_pregame_ornsteinpedroneto_240225.jpg
2:41
Neto ‘attracting a lot of interest’ from PL clubs
nbc_pl_plupdate_240224.jpg
32:14
PL Update: Arsenal demolish Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlelossreax_240224.jpg
1:55
Is Newcastle’s season ‘slipping away?’
nbc_pl_howeintv_240224.jpg
2:18
Howe: ‘Bad mistakes’ punished Newcastle v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_240224.jpg
2:02
Glasner reacts to first win as Palace manager
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240224.jpg
2:33
Ten Hag: Man United ‘should have’ beat Fulham
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240224.jpg
1:57
Arteta: Arsenal ‘a joy’ to watch against Newcastle
nbc_pl_guardiolaintv_240224.jpg
2:22
Guardiola: Man City players are ‘so competitive’
nbc_pl_arswininstantreax_240224.jpg
2:06
Arsenal’s focus ‘needs to be’ on Premier League
nbc_pl_arsnewhilite_240224.jpg
13:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_newwillockgoal_240224.jpg
1:04
Willock’s header reduces deficit to Arsenal to 4-1
