PL Update: Arsenal sting Brentford
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday, including Arsenal's thrilling win over Brentford, Manchester United's comfortable 2-0 victory against Everton, and more.
Arteta: Ramsdale showed ‘courage’ v. Brentford
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 2-1 victory over Brentford at the Emirates in Matchweek 28.
Havertz reacts to ‘massive’ win v. Brentford
Kai Havertz joins Kelly Cates, Karen Carney, and Jamie Redknapp to share his main takeaways from Arsenal's 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates.
Arsenal go top thanks to Havertz’s heroics
Rebecca Lowe catches up with Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux before Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's thrilling 2-1 win over Brentford at the Emirates in Matchweek 28.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Brentford Matchweek 28
Relive Arsenal's nail-biting victory over Brentford, where Kai Havertz's heroics proved to be the difference for the Gunners in a 2-1 win over the Bees at the Emirates to go top of the table.
Havertz heads Arsenal 2-1 in front of Brentford
Ben White's cross is met in the air by Kai Havertz, who powers Arsenal 2-1 in front of Brentford late in the second half at the Emirates.
Wissa forces a Ramsdale error to put Bees level
Yoane Wissa never stopped running and is rewarded with a goal following Aaron Ramsdale's failed clearance, which gets redirected into his own net by a deflection off Wissa to put Brentford level against Arsenal.
Rice heads Arsenal in front of Brentford
The Gunners are off and firing early against the Bees as Ben White's cross finds Declan Rice in the box, who finishes with authority to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead at the Emirates.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Fulham Matchweek 28
Look back on Wolves' impressive performance against Fulham, where Gary O'Neil's side, despite losing Pedro Neto early to injury, managed to come out victorious over the Cottagers at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Luton Town MWK 28
Crystal Palace looked the better side for the majority of the match, but Luton Town would not be denied thanks to a 96th-minute equalizer to steal a point for the Hatters at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Blades Matchweek 28
Relive Bournemouth and Sheffield United's four-goal thriller at Vitality Stadium, where the Cherries managed to salvage a point late despite being down 2-0 to the Blades in the second half.
Iwobi scores consolation goal for Fulham v. Wolves
Alex Iwobi pulls one back for Fulham late in stoppage time as the Cottagers now trail Wolves 2-1 at the Molineux.