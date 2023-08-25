 Skip navigation
Top News

ATHLETICS-WORLD-2023
Noah Lyles completes 100m-200m sweep; Shericka Jackson scares Flo-Jo world record at track worlds
TOUR Championship - Round One
Jon Rahm tired of money talk: ‘It’s more about winning’
TOUR Championship - Round Two
Keegan Bradley making strong bid for Ryder Cup, in hunt at Tour Champ

Top Clips

bfawnbapowerranking.jpg
Sparks are climbing in WNBA power rankings
bfasunliberty.jpg
Sun ‘ran out of gas’ against Liberty
nbc_nas_briscoepole_230825.jpg
Briscoe: First pole of season ‘feels good’

PL Update: Chelsea down Luton Town

August 25, 2023 06:06 PM
Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, and Danny Higginbotham recap Chelsea's dominant 3-0 win over Luton Town at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_edwardsintv_230825.jpg
2:49
Edwards reflects on Luton Town’s loss to Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_230825.jpg
3:38
Pochettino: Jackson will be ‘one of the greatest’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlingintv_230825.jpg
5:08
Sterling analyzes his performance v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelutpostmatchanalysis_230825.jpg
3:30
Sterling shines in Chelsea’s win over Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chevluthl_230825.jpg
9:06
Extended Highlights: Chelsea 3, Luton Town 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksongoal_230825.jpg
1:19
Chelsea’s Jackson makes it 3-0 against Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal2_230825.jpg
1:21
Sterling doubles Chelsea’s lead over Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sterlinggoal_230825.jpg
1:11
Sterling opens scoring for Chelsea v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newvlivanalysis_230825.jpg
4:03
Will Liverpool sell Salah to Al-Ittihad?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhavwhuanalysis_230825.jpg
1:58
How are Brighton contending despite selling stars?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muvforanalysis_230825.jpg
2:24
Earle: Manchester United are ‘unconvincing’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evevwolanalysis_230825.jpg
1:52
Will Dyche turn Everton’s season around?
Now Playing