 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Spieth makes par after ‘extremely unnecessary’ left-handed shot
nbc_cbb_nebiowa_240310.jpg
Caitlin Clark sparks No. 3 Iowa’s comeback for Big Ten tourney title 3-peat in 94-89 OT win over Nebraska
Jonsson Workwear Open - Day Four
Former prodigy Manassero ends 11-year DPWT winless drought

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_nebiowa_240310.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa win Big Ten title
nbc_cbb_caitlinclark_240310.jpg
Highlights: Clark rallies Iowa to win vs. Nebraska
nbc_pl_kylwalkerintv_240310.jpg
Walker: Man City ‘gifted’ Liverpool goal in draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Spieth makes par after ‘extremely unnecessary’ left-handed shot
nbc_cbb_nebiowa_240310.jpg
Caitlin Clark sparks No. 3 Iowa’s comeback for Big Ten tourney title 3-peat in 94-89 OT win over Nebraska
Jonsson Workwear Open - Day Four
Former prodigy Manassero ends 11-year DPWT winless drought

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_nebiowa_240310.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa win Big Ten title
nbc_cbb_caitlinclark_240310.jpg
Highlights: Clark rallies Iowa to win vs. Nebraska
nbc_pl_kylwalkerintv_240310.jpg
Walker: Man City ‘gifted’ Liverpool goal in draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

PL Update: Liverpool, Man City dazzle in draw

March 10, 2024 02:46 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Stephen Warnock, and Robbie Mustoe recap a monumental day in the Premier League title race as Manchester City and Liverpool drew at Anfield, Tottenham dominated Aston Villa, and more.
Up Next
nbc_pl_kylwalkerintv_240310.jpg
3:42
Walker: Man City ‘gifted’ Liverpool goal in draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240310.jpg
5:44
Lowe Down: Liverpool are Premier League favorites
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240310.jpg
1:41
Guardiola: Liverpool ‘are an incredible team’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240310.jpg
1:28
Klopp angry Reds didn’t get a penalty late v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_stonesintv_240310.jpg
4:15
Stones: City’s draw v. Liverpool ‘a good result’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_vvdintvv2_240310.jpg
4:00
Van Dijk: Draw v. Manchester City is ‘bittersweet’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livmcpostmatch_240310.jpg
1:44
Liverpool ‘smothered’ City in entertaining draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livmc_240310.jpg
11:29
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man City Matchweek 28
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livpenandgoal1_240310.jpg
1:40
Mac Allister puts Liverpool level v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whubur_extendedhl_240310.jpg
15:51
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Burnley Matchweek 28
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240310.jpg
1:31
Stones gives Man City 1-0 lead against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brightonvnfehl_240310.jpg
9:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Nottingham Forest MWK 28
Now Playing