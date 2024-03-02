Watch Now
PL Update: Liverpool survive Forest scare
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Saturday, including Liverpool's last-gasp win over Nottingham Forest, Tottenham's comeback against Palace, Aston Villa's win over Luton Town, and more.
How Mac Allister found Nunez for winner v. Forest
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to break down how Alexis Mac Allister was able to locate Darwin Nunez inside the box for Liverpool's 99th-minute winner against Nottingham Forest.
Klopp describes ‘wonderful’ win v. Forest
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his main takeaways from his side's narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 27.
Pochettino disappointed with 2-2 draw v. Brentford
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's 2-2 draw against Brentford at the Gtech in Matchweek 27.
Son reflects on ‘fantastic’ win v. Crystal Palace
Heung-Min Son reacts to Spurs' 3-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 27.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Aston Villa MWK 27
Relive Aston Villa's five-goal thriller against Luton Town where the Hatters stormed back from two goals down before Lucas Digne's match-winning header in the 89th minute secured three points for Unai Emery's side.
Digne lifts Aston Villa 3-2 in front of Luton Town
Lucas Digne's 89th-minute header puts Aston Villa back in the driving seat against Luton Town, leading 3-2 entering stoppage time at Kenilworth Road.
Morris heads Luton Town level against Aston Villa
Carlton Morris sends the Hatters faithful into a frenzy as he heads Luton Town level at 2-2 against Aston Villa in the second half at Kenilworth Road.
Chong gives Luton Town hope against Aston Villa
Luton Town's pressure pays off as Tahith Chong gets the Hatters on the board against Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road.
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead v. Luton Town
Ollie Watkins doubles his tally against Luton Town with a tidy finish to give Aston Villa a comfortable two-goal lead over the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.
Watkins heads Aston Villa in front of Luton Town
Ollie Watkins scores his 15th goal of the season with a strong header into the back of the net to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brighton Matchweek 27
Relive Fulham's stunning victory over Brighton where the Cottagers put three past the Seagulls en route to securing three crucial points at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 27.