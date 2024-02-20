Watch Now
PL Update: Manchester City edge past Brentford
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Brentford and reflect on Erling Haaland's game-winning performance at the Etihad.
Bobb reflects on his first Premier League start
Oscar Bobb speaks to the media following his first Premier League start for Manchester City and analyzes his team's 1-0 victory over Brentford at the Etihad.
Frank ‘incredibly proud’ of Brentford despite loss
Brentford manager Thomas Frank praises his players for their gritty performance against Manchester City despite the 1-0 loss at the Etihad.
Akanji credits Man City’s patience v. Brentford
Manuel Akanji shares his main takeaways from Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad.
Haaland secures Man City’s victory v. Brentford
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford, courtesy of an Erling Haaland-winner in the second half.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brentford Matchweek 25
Brentford's defense held strong in the first half, but Erling Haaland would not be denied as he secured three points for Manchester City at the Etihad to keep pace with the top of the table.
Haaland powers Man City in front of Brentford
Erling Haaland breaks free of Brentford's defense and tucks away Manchester City's go-ahead goal in the second half at the Etihad.
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth conversation regarding the state of Manchester United following their 2-1 win over Luton Town where despite the result, the Red Devils lacked quality.
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their goal-scoring acumen and dominant possession against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Liverpool’s ‘attacking quality’ on display v. Bees
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive performance in a 4-1 victory over Brentford in Matchweek 25.
Chelsea ‘were incredible’ against Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the latter of who showed passion and drive to get a result at the Etihad.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 25
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 25.