Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 20
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Man United’s lack of identity evident v. Tottenham
Matt Holland, Leroy Rosenior, and Tim Sherwood examine Manchester United's struggles against a high-flying Tottenham side despite earing a draw at Old Trafford.
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Robbie Mustoe explains why Oscar Bobb is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Manchester City against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
Robbie Earle explains why Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is his underappreciated performer of the week following Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Rashford regaining form at Manchester United
Tim Howard hits the tactics board to analyze Marcus Rashford's performance for Manchester United against Tottenham, and details how Rashford is beginning to show signs of his elite form from last season.
Lowe Down: Werner could be ‘damp squib’ for Spurs
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 21, including Timo Werner's impact at Tottenham, Newcastle's outlook for the rest of the season, Eddie Howe's future, and more.
Ten Hag sees growth in Hojlund, Rashford
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to his side's 2-2 draw against Tottenham at Old Trafford in Matchweek 21.
PL Update: Man United share points with Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a busy Sunday in the Premier League, including Everton's crucial draw against Aston Villa and Manchester United's four-goal showdown against Tottenham.
Hojlund disappointed in draw v. Tottenham
Rasmus Hojlund explains why he feels that Manchester United dropped two points against Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Emery: Aston Villa ‘must get stronger’
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery laments his side's goalless draw against Everton at Goodison Park in Matchweek 21.
Postecoglou ‘delighted’ with performance v. MU
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou shares his thoughts on Spurs' performance in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Van de Ven, Werner recap Spurs’ draw v. Man United
Micky van de Ven and Timo Werner speak to the media following Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.