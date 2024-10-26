 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank - Round Two
Brett White’s miraculous journey continues as he medals at Q-School’s first stage
2024 ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M - Round One
Five college players make LPGA’s final qualifying; not everyone returning to school
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Homestead-Miami Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Tyler Reddick rebounds for pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breipsehl_241026.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Ipswich Town MWK 9
nbc_pl_clarkeredcard_241026.jpg
Ipswich Town’s Clarke sent off against Brentford
nbc_pl_mcsouhl_241026.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Southampton Matchweek 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank - Round Two
Brett White’s miraculous journey continues as he medals at Q-School’s first stage
2024 ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M - Round One
Five college players make LPGA’s final qualifying; not everyone returning to school
NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
NASCAR Homestead-Miami Cup playoff starting lineup 2024: Tyler Reddick rebounds for pole

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breipsehl_241026.jpg
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Ipswich Town MWK 9
nbc_pl_clarkeredcard_241026.jpg
Ipswich Town’s Clarke sent off against Brentford
nbc_pl_mcsouhl_241026.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Southampton Matchweek 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Barkley nets Villa's go-ahead goal v. Bournemouth

October 26, 2024 11:39 AM
Leon Bailey heads the ball to Ross Barkley, who gets enough on his effort to sneak into the back of the net to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth at Villa Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_breipsehl_241026.jpg
18:42
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Ipswich Town MWK 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_clarkeredcard_241026.jpg
3:04
Ipswich Town’s Clarke sent off against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcsouhl_241026.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Southampton Matchweek 9
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bougoal1_241026.jpg
1:25
Evanilson heads Bournemouth level v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cunhagoal_241026.jpg
1:09
Cunha makes it 2-2 for Wolves against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_aitnourigoal_241026.jpg
0:44
Ait-Nouri gets Wolves on the board v. Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fergusongoal_241026.jpg
1:04
Ferguson drills Brighton 2-0 in front of Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brentfordmbeumogoal_241026.jpg
4:00
Mbeumo’s penalty gives Bees 3-2 lead v. Ipswich
Now Playing
nbc_pl_welbeckgoalv2_241026.jpg
1:12
Welbeck gives Brighton 1-0 lead over Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brentfordwissagoal2_241026.jpg
2:46
Wissa’s effort goes in off Clarke to make it 2-2
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brentfordwissagoal_241026.jpg
1:17
Wissa pulls one back for Brentford v. Ipswich Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipswitchszmodicsgoalv2_241026.jpg
1:30
Szmodics slots home Ipswich’s opener v. Brentford
Now Playing