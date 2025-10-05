 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400
Results, points, playoff standings after Roval as van Gisbergen wins, Logano claims last spot
PGA: Myrtle Beach Classic - Second Round
Adrien Dumont de Chassart clinches PGA Tour card with record KFT win; Top 75 advance to finale
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Final Round
Steven Fisk birdies final three holes to win first PGA Tour title at Sanderson Farms

Top Clips

nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool

October 5, 2025 05:21 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle spotlight Moises Caicedo's midfield performance as a true catalyst for Chelsea in their win against Liverpool.

nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
13:12
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremc_251005.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
nbc_pl_evertoncp_251005.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
nbc_pl_wolbha_251005.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_newnf_251005.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_251005.jpg
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
nbc_pl_burnelygoal_251005.jpg
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251005.jpg
03:11
Woltemade’s penalty gives Newcastle 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251005.jpg
55
Van Hecke heads Brighton level with Wolves
nbc_pl_astonvillagoal2_251005.jpg
01:07
Malen’s brace gives Villa 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251005.jpg
01:41
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_251005.jpg
01:12
Munoz slots home Palace’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_astonvilla1_251005.jpg
01:25
Malen strikes Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251005.jpg
01:13
Verbruggen’s own goal gives Wolves 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_pereiraredcard_251005.jpg
01:10
Pereira receives straight red card for dissent
nbc_pl_angediscussion_251005.jpg
04:09
Is Ange already on the Nottingham Forest hot seat?
nbc_pl_vvdintv_251004.jpg
05:13
Van Dijk: Liverpool must overcome ‘tough moment’
nbc_pl_caiedointv_251004.jpg
03:13
Caicedo on Estevao: ‘We are so happy with him’

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_briscoe_251005.jpg
01:15
Briscoe explains managing nausea at the Roval
nbc_nas_elliott_251005.jpg
44
Eighth at the Roval a ‘solid’ result for Elliott
nbc_nas_hamlin_251005.jpg
01:20
Hamlin doesn’t fault Chastain for move at Roval
nbc_nas_chastain_251005.jpg
02:41
Chastain: ‘I’d restart the whole day’ at Chalotte
nbc_nas_gisbergen_251005.jpg
56
SVG nets fifth-straight road course win at Roval
nbc_golf_higgoint_251005.jpg
01:35
Higgo ‘didn’t mean anything’ by shushing crowd
nbc_nfl_hurtspresser_251005.jpg
59
Hurts narrowing focus on ‘execution’ after loss
nbc_horse_bourbon_251005.jpg
02:03
Final Score glides to a Bourbon Stakes win
fisk_winning_putt_raw.jpg
03:12
Fisk wins Sanderson Farms on birdie putt
nbc_horse_bcclassichitclip_251005.jpg
02:17
Kornacki: Fierceness will run big in Breeders’ Cup
nbc_horse_juddmonte_251005.jpg
03:44
Gin Gin wins thrilling Juddmonte Spinster Stakes
nbc_nfl_balharbaughsound_251005.jpg
53
Harbaugh: Week 5 loss ‘a complete disappointment’
nbc_golf_shushVOD_251005.jpg
02:12
Higgo shushes Sanderson Farms crowd after putt
nbc_nfl_nomooresound_251005.jpg
47
Moore applauds Saints’ resiliency after first win
nbc_golf_dunhillfinalrd_251005.jpg
08:31
Highlights: Alfred Dunhill Links, Final Round
nbc_golf_gatorade_251005.jpg
02:24
Gator gets a front-row seat at Sanderson Farms
bcclassicanalysis-251005.jpg
15:42
Potential 2025 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders
nbc_golf_winnerinterviewV2_251005.jpg
02:37
Macintyre ‘delighted’ to win Dunhill Links
nbc_nba_pg_melvnor_251005.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Phoenix
JeremiahSmithCompMinnesota.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Smith scores two TDs vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_min_osu_251004.jpg
09:16
Highlights: Ohio State dominates Minnesota
nbc_cfb_wiscoumehl_251004.jpg
04:50
Highlights: Michigan surges past Wisconsin late
ucla_psu.jpg
05:00
Highlights: UCLA shocks Penn State in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_pg_minvden_251004.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
nbc_cfb_tate_comp_251004.jpg
01:17
HLs: Tate explodes for Ohio State vs. Minnesota
nbc_rtf_pennstatev2_251004.jpg
06:10
Unpacking Penn State’s shocking loss to UCLA
nbc_rtf_bamavandyv2_251004.jpg
03:13
Alabama ‘did what they had to do’ vs. Vanderbilt
nbc_nba_pg_orlvmia_251004.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Magic vs. Heat
nbc_cfb_ryanday_intr_251004.jpg
01:42
Day breaks down Ohio State’s win vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_julian_intrv_251004.jpg
01:07
Sayin discusses OSU’s offense vs. Minnesota