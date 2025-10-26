 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Tennessean
Big 12 lands season-high 5 teams in the AP Top 25, No. 9 Vandy’s ranking highest since 1937, LSU out
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season

nbc_pl_postgamereax_251026.jpg
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
nbc_pl_totgoal3_251026.jpg
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Tennessean
Big 12 lands season-high 5 teams in the AP Top 25, No. 9 Vandy’s ranking highest since 1937, LSU out
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
Bank of Utah Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $6 million purse
Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season

nbc_pl_postgamereax_251026.jpg
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
nbc_pl_totgoal3_251026.jpg
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Frank 'very happy' with Spurs' performance

October 26, 2025 03:07 PM
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank shares his thoughts on Spurs' 3-0 win against Everton in Matchweek 9.

nbc_pl_postgamereax_251026.jpg
01:58
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
nbc_pl_totgoal3_251026.jpg
01:25
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251026.jpg
01:17
Van de Ven’s brace doubles Spurs’ lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bounottinghamforesthl_251026.jpg
08:35
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251026.jpg
01:26
Van de Ven’s header puts Spurs in front of Everton
nbc_pl_wolbur_251026.jpg
10:44
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Burnley Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_avlmc_251026.jpg
11:30
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man City Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_burngoal3_251026.jpg
01:32
Foster’s 95th-minute goal gives Burnley 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_arscp_251026.jpg
08:06
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 9
nbc_pl_arscppostgame_251026.jpg
03:00
Are Arsenal running away with the Premier League?
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_251026.jpg
01:13
Munetsi heads Wolves level at 2-2 with Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251026.jpg
01:36
Kroupi rockets Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_251026.jpg
03:22
Strand Larsen’s penalty gives Wolves hope
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251026.jpg
01:13
Eze powers Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251026.jpg
01:00
Tavernier’s Olimpico gives Bournemouth lead
nbc_pl_burngoal2_251026.jpg
02:07
Flemming’s brace gives Burnley 2-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251026.jpg
01:21
Cash drills Aston Villa ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_burngoal1_251026.jpg
01:21
Flemming blasts Burnley 1-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_garysegment_251026.jpg
04:32
Neville: Liverpool enduring ‘sobering’ start
GettyImages-2242447760_copy.jpg
03:59
Arsenal ‘the hungriest’ team in the Premier League
nbc_pl_virgilvandijkintrv3_251025.jpg
02:05
Liverpool must face ‘reality’ of their situation
nbc_pl_slottintv_251025_copy.jpg
02:57
Slot reflects on ‘disappointing performance’
GettyImages-2242941942_copy.jpg
06:34
PL Update: Brentford add to Liverpool’s misery
GettyImages-2243276212_copy.jpg
11:26
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Liverpool Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
55
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
01:05
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
05:37
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251025.jpg
01:07
Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251025.jpg
01:06
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_amorimpostmatchintrv2_251025_copy.jpg
03:38
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’

nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
oly_sqw_usopen_final.jpg
10:46
El Hammamy wins U.S. Open title, beats Orfi
oly_sqm_usopen_final.jpg
09:01
Asal beats Coll in straight games, wins U.S. Open
nbc_golf_hanwhafinalrd_251026.jpg
10:23
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, final match
oly_asmgs_soelden_odermatt_251026.jpg
05:29
Odermatt beats out Schwarz in first World Cup race
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251025.jpg
02:10
Iowa, Bernard lead top performances of Week 9
nbc_rtf_bamasc_251025.jpg
01:50
Bama rallies and avoids upset vs. South Carolina
nbc_rtf_indyiowawash_251025.jpg
03:31
Indiana and Iowa put up dominant Week 9 showings
nbc_rtf_accg5race_251025.jpg
05:11
Unpacking the ACC’s chaotic playoff picture
nbc_rtf_olemissou_251025.jpg
02:48
Can Ole Miss be trusted down the stretch?
nbc_rtf_vandymizzou_251025.jpg
03:38
Vanderbilt continues to look like legit contender
nbc_golf_brennansoundreaxv3_251025.jpg
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
nbc_b1g_washvill_251015.jpg
04:50
Highlights: Boston helps Washington down Illinois
nbc_nba_phxvsden_251025.jpg
01:50
Highlights: Jokic, Nuggets dominate Suns
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hanwhasemifinals_251025.jpg
07:29
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, semifinals
nbc_cfb_sherrone_moore_intrv_251025v2.jpg
45
Moore reflects on ‘complete win’ vs. MSU
HlsMichiganMichStatMPX.jpg
08:00
Highlights: Michigan wears down Michigan State
nbc_cfb_michgian_td_4thq_251025.jpg
56
Marshall rips off 56-yard TD vs. Michigan State
nbc_nba_indvsmem_251025.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies drop Pacers in blowout win
nbc_cfb_michgian_st_td2_251025.jpg
03:19
Marsh sets up Tullis’ touchdown vs. Michigan
nbc_golf_penske_251025.jpg
58
Brennan positioned to win first PGA Tour title
nbc_nba_chavsphi_251025.jpg
01:52
Highlights: 76ers hold off Hornets in thriller
MPXHaynesTD2.jpg
48
Haynes scores second touchdown against MSU
nbc_nas_xfinitymville_251025.jpg
10:00
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_nba_okcvsatl_251025.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder handle Hawks in road win
nbc_cfb_michigan_td2_251025.jpg
45
Haynes extends Michigan’s lead vs. Michigan State
nbc_nba_chivsorl_251025.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Giddey, Jones lead Bulls past Magic
nbc_cfb_playpff_teams_half_251025v2.jpg
02:54
Analyzing Big Ten CFP contenders
ChilesTDMIchigan.jpg
01:41
Chiles powers in to get MSU on the board vs. UM