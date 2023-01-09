Watch Now
PL's most important players of 2023
In this edition of the Breakdown, Joe Prince-Wright takes a deep dive into the players who will shape the Premier League in 2023 -- from Arsenal's young attacking trio to Newcastle's Miguel Almirón.
Arteta: Arsenal ‘didn’t deserve to lose’ v. Villa
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his reaction to Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 16.
Emery reacts to Villa’s win over Arsenal
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery shares his emotions following his side's impressive 1-0 win over Arsenal at Villa Park in Matchweek 16.
Cooper praises players, fans after draw v. Wolves
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper speaks to the media following his side's 1-1 draw against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 16.
McGinn: Aston Villa got ‘revenge’ against Arsenal
John McGinn shares his main takeaways from Aston Villa's 1-0 victory against Arsenal at Villa Park in Matchweek 16.
Have Aston Villa proven they’re title contenders?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Phil Neville react to Aston Villa's hard-fought win over the Gunners and debate if Unai Emery's side is in the Premier League title race following wins over Manchester City and Arsenal.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Arsenal Matchweek 16
Relive a top of the table clash between Aston Villa and Arsenal, where a valiant effort by Villa resulted in three well-earned points over the Gunners at Villa Park in Matchweek 16.
McGinn blasts Aston Villa 1-0 in front of Arsenal
John McGinn turns, shoots, and scores past David Raya to give Aston Villa the lead over Arsenal early in the first half at Villa Park.
Ten Hag and Man United players have ‘no trust’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Phil Neville react to Manchester United's blowout loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in Matchweek 16.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Bournemouth MWK 16
Relive Bournemouth's impressive victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Matchweek 16.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Burnley Matchweek 16
Look back on Brighton and Burnley's back-and-forth battle at the Amex, where both teams earned a point in Matchweek 16.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Brentford MWK 16
Chris Wilder gets his first win since his return to Sheffield United as the Blades outlasted Brentford in a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane.