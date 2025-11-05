NFL trade deadline winners and losers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Injury Report: Trae Young, Zion Williamson join the list
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
From suspension to chasing Rory McIlroy, Marco Penge ‘in disbelief’ of career arc
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch South Dakota vs. No. 23 Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
Sullivan scores late for USA v. Burkina Faso
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Injury Report: Trae Young, Zion Williamson join the list
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
From suspension to chasing Rory McIlroy, Marco Penge ‘in disbelief’ of career arc
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch South Dakota vs. No. 23 Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
Sullivan scores late for USA v. Burkina Faso
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
NFL trade deadline winners and losers
November 5, 2025 10:16 AM
Dan Patrick goes over the 2025 NFL trade deadline and explains why he was surprised by the Bills, the Colts going all-in and discusses the Jets' future.
Related Videos
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
13:12
Was this World Series the best Fall Classic ever?
01:42
Will Bengals fire Tobin, Taylor after the season?
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
18:54
Re-drafting 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
18:15
Young: Mahomes is a ‘magical person’
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
04:09
Patrick: Kelly ‘was never a good fit’ at LSU
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
Latest Clips
10:01
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
01:25
Sullivan scores late for USA v. Burkina Faso
01:54
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
01:48
Indiana rush game to dominate Penn State defense
01:58
CFB Week 11 best bets: Indiana win, PSU WR Hudson
02:03
‘No reason’ to fade Notre Dame against Navy
01:52
Maryland’s fan fest brings community together
02:10
Lakers ‘can’t be stopped,’ pick over vs. Spurs
01:51
Lean on Timberwolves if Edwards plays vs. NYK
02:49
Inside the Notre Dame vs. Navy football rivalry
01:38
Bet on Jaguars to take down Texans
01:59
Lean on Panthers to beat Saints, take the over
01:39
Players to watch in Steelers vs. Chargers on SNF
01:24
Notre Dame’s rushing attack could sink Navy
01:47
Ohio State, Indiana top seeds in PFF CFP bracket
01:23
OSU’s Tate, Smith favorites for Biletnikoff Award
05:41
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
09:22
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
02:56
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned
08:10
PFT power rankings: Rams take over in Week 10
06:44
Why integrity of game, honesty must be paramount
06:17
Eagles add Phillips, Alexander, Carter, keep Brown
02:32
Jones brings versatility to the Ravens
02:13
Why Penning trade ‘makes sense for both sides’
04:46
Where Meyers could fit with the Jaguars
04:51
Seahawks gain ‘budding superstar’ in Shaheed
08:52
Williams trade feels like desperation move for DAL
06:02
Jets are ‘swimming in the riches’ with draft picks
02:30
Schottenheimer praises Jones’ trade moves
13:31
Gardner can get the Colts to the Super Bowl
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue