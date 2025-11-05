NFL trade deadline winners and losers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Injury Report: Trae Young, Zion Williamson join the list
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthlandrecap_231015.jpg
From suspension to chasing Rory McIlroy, Marco Penge ‘in disbelief’ of career arc
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton
How to watch South Dakota vs. No. 23 Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usaburkinafasou17_251105.jpg
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
nbc_pl_usagoal1_251105.jpg
Sullivan scores late for USA v. Burkina Faso
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Injury Report: Trae Young, Zion Williamson join the list
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthlandrecap_231015.jpg
From suspension to chasing Rory McIlroy, Marco Penge ‘in disbelief’ of career arc
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton
How to watch South Dakota vs. No. 23 Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usaburkinafasou17_251105.jpg
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
nbc_pl_usagoal1_251105.jpg
Sullivan scores late for USA v. Burkina Faso
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL trade deadline winners and losers

November 5, 2025 10:16 AM
Dan Patrick goes over the 2025 NFL trade deadline and explains why he was surprised by the Bills, the Colts going all-in and discusses the Jets' future.

Related Videos

mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_dps_dodgerswinworldseries_251103.jpg
03:25
Dodgers’ title should push teams to ‘spend more’
nbc_dps_hermedwardsinterview_251103.jpg
14:55
Edwards: ‘We can still play defense’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_worstlossofweekend_251103.jpg
06:55
NFL worst losses: Bengals fall again, Daniels hurt
pagescatchdodgersdps.jpg
13:12
Was this World Series the best Fall Classic ever?
bengalsdanpatrickshowclip.jpg
01:42
Will Bengals fire Tobin, Taylor after the season?
nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyinterview_251031.jpg
21:01
Barkley: Load management ‘disrespectful’ to fans
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_251031.jpg
19:20
Evaluating Ravens’ playoff outlook at 3-5
rhule.jpg
02:00
Nebraska seeking relevance under Rhule
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251030.jpg
13:04
Why is Ward’s poor play going under the radar?
nbc_dps_jaybilasinterview_251030.jpg
12:23
Breaking down Wembanyama’s stardom
nbc_dps_lsuheadcoach_251030.jpg
09:24
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_251030.jpg
10:05
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
nbc_dps_dodgersevilempire_251029.jpg
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
Simms_on_dps_291025.jpg
18:54
Re-drafting 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251028.jpg
17:55
‘It kills me!': Miller heartbroken over Ohtani
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251028.jpg
18:15
Young: Mahomes is a ‘magical person’
nbc_dps_dodgersbluejaysgame3recap_251028.jpg
06:01
Patrick: Ohtani ‘the greatest baseball player’ ever
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_251028.jpg
10:07
Has Ohtani reached Bonds-level of fear at plate?
nbc_dps_dponjonathantaylor_251027.jpg
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_251027.jpg
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_251027.jpg
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
nbc_dps_briankellyfired_251027.jpg
04:09
Patrick: Kelly ‘was never a good fit’ at LSU
nbc_dps_johntesh_251024.jpg
12:06
Tesh reveals how he wrote iconic ‘Roundball Rock’
nbc_dps_windhortsintv_251024.jpg
13:50
Windhorst talks latest news in NBA betting scandal
nbc_dps_curryimportance_251024.jpg
05:07
Warriors ‘need’ to build Curry’s statue now
daniel_jones_dps.jpg
14:25
How QBs Jones, Darnold have ‘figured it out’
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_251023.jpg
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
nbc_dps_wembyshohei_251023.jpg
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?

Latest Clips

nbc_soc_usaburkinafasou17_251105.jpg
10:01
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
nbc_pl_usagoal1_251105.jpg
01:25
Sullivan scores late for USA v. Burkina Faso
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
01:54
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
nbc_roto_indianavspsu_251105.jpg
01:48
Indiana rush game to dominate Penn State defense
nbc_roto_bte_week11bestbets_251105.jpg
01:58
CFB Week 11 best bets: Indiana win, PSU WR Hudson
nbc_roto_bte_navynd_251105.jpg
02:03
‘No reason’ to fade Notre Dame against Navy
MarylandFanFest.jpg
01:52
Maryland’s fan fest brings community together
nbc_roto_spurslakers_251105.jpg
02:10
Lakers ‘can’t be stopped,’ pick over vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_twolvesknicks_251105.jpg
01:51
Lean on Timberwolves if Edwards plays vs. NYK
nbc_cfb_navyndrivalry_251105.jpg
02:49
Inside the Notre Dame vs. Navy football rivalry
nbc_roto_jaguarstexans_251105.jpg
01:38
Bet on Jaguars to take down Texans
nbc_roto_saintspanthers_251105.jpg
01:59
Lean on Panthers to beat Saints, take the over
nbc_pff_steelerschargers_251105.jpg
01:39
Players to watch in Steelers vs. Chargers on SNF
nbc_pff_notredamevsnavy_251105.jpg
01:24
Notre Dame’s rushing attack could sink Navy
nbc_pff_cfpbracket_251105.jpg
01:47
Ohio State, Indiana top seeds in PFF CFP bracket
nbc_pff_biletnikoffaward_251105.jpg
01:23
OSU’s Tate, Smith favorites for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
05:41
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
09:22
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
02:56
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned
nbc_pft_power_rankings_rams_251105.jpg
08:10
PFT power rankings: Rams take over in Week 10
nbc_pft_injuryreportintegrity_251105.jpg
06:44
Why integrity of game, honesty must be paramount
nbc_pft_eagles_three_players_251105.jpg
06:17
Eagles add Phillips, Alexander, Carter, keep Brown
nbc_pft_dremont_jones_ravens_251105.jpg
02:32
Jones brings versatility to the Ravens
nbc_pft_trevor_penning_bothsides_251105.jpg
02:13
Why Penning trade ‘makes sense for both sides’
nbc_pft_jakobi_meyers_jags_251105.jpg
04:46
Where Meyers could fit with the Jaguars
nbc_pft_shaeed_sb_window_251105.jpg
04:51
Seahawks gain ‘budding superstar’ in Shaheed
nbc_pft_quinnenwilliamscowboys_251105.jpg
08:52
Williams trade feels like desperation move for DAL
nbc_pft_jetsdraftpicks_251105.jpg
06:02
Jets are ‘swimming in the riches’ with draft picks
nbc_pft_brianschottenheimer_251105.jpg
02:30
Schottenheimer praises Jones’ trade moves
nbc_pft_gardenercoltscontract_251105.jpg
13:31
Gardner can get the Colts to the Super Bowl