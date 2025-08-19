 Skip navigation
Minnesota Lynx
WNBA postseason race heats up with teams jockeying for playoff position behind Minnesota
Sara Errani Andrea Vavassori
The new U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament begins with the defending champions showing how it’s done
Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge
Giancarlo Stanton is back in the Yankees’ lineup while Aaron Judge’s status remains unchanged

nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of US Open
daytona_3_wide.jpg
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Minnesota Lynx
WNBA postseason race heats up with teams jockeying for playoff position behind Minnesota
Sara Errani Andrea Vavassori
The new U.S. Open mixed doubles tournament begins with the defending champions showing how it’s done
Giancarlo Stanton Aaron Judge
Giancarlo Stanton is back in the Yankees’ lineup while Aaron Judge’s status remains unchanged

nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of US Open
daytona_3_wide.jpg
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?

August 19, 2025 10:52 AM
Dan Patrick and Co. break down the least popular home threads in the NFL..

nbc_dps_flacco_250819.jpg
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
08:59
NCAA's punishment on Michigan 'a velvet hammer'
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
nbc_dps_geraldmccoy_250818.jpg
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
nbc_dps_preseasonqbs_250818.jpg
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
nbc_dps_rossdellenger_250818.jpg
10:17
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
nbc_dps_shoheiohtani_250818.jpg
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
13:54
McCourty advises Hunter to 'focus on one position'
13:54
McCourty advises Hunter to ‘focus on one position’
nbc_dps_drewbrees_250808.jpg
16:43
Brees: Saints embody city of New Orleans
nbc_dps_smellingsalts_250808.jpg
03:20
The Dan Patrick Show crew tries smelling salts
15:27
Tucker: 'Can't look score or scheme' in preseason
15:27
Tucker: ‘Can’t look score or scheme’ in preseason
nbc_dps_mikeflorio_250806.jpg
15:23
Florio discusses NFL, ESPN deal and Parsons
nbc_dps_andystaples_250806.jpg
09:20
Notre Dame ‘one of the surer things’ in 2025
15:46
Sharpe: I didn't play football for HOF accolades
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
nbc_dps_chrissimmsintv_250805.jpg
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
nbc_dps_hofcannidate_250805.jpg
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
nbc_dps_archmanning_250805.jpg
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
15:35
'Trust is wearing thin' with Parsons, Cowboys
15:35
‘Trust is wearing thin’ with Parsons, Cowboys
nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
nbc_dps_toddarcher_250804.jpg
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
18:32
What's the 'magic number' for McLaurin?
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders 'need' McLaurin
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
10:49
Herbert: 'Everyone loves to play' for Harbaugh
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
14:09
Rivers 'excited' for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
12:41
Sabathia 'feels good' after Hall of Fame induction
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_250729.jpg
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
camwarddps.jpg
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
nbc_dps_herberttalk_250729.jpg
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?

nbc_pl_emotional_250819.jpg
09:43
PL RAW: Liverpool win on emotional Anfield return
iga.jpg
01:29
Swiatek ‘in bully mode’ ahead of US Open
daytona_3_wide.jpg
30
Two spots. One night. Daytona decides Cup playoffs
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
09:18
Simms: Burrow is 'on a mission' entering 2025
09:18
Simms: Burrow is ‘on a mission’ entering 2025
01:59
Commanders' offense looking dangerous in preseason
01:59
Commanders’ offense looking dangerous in preseason
nbc_roto_broncosfutures_250819.jpg
02:21
DEN ‘a high floor team’ dependent on Nix in Year 2
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250819.jpg
11:26
Liverpool have a ‘modern-day forward’ in Ekitike
01:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
01:53
Highlights: Raya secures win v. Man United
nbc_pl_genxpartb_250819.jpg
15:26
PL Masterclass: Arsenal’s maestro Odegaard
nbc_pl_genxparta_250819.jpg
22:44
Analyzing Arsenal’s narrow win against Man United
iowa.jpg
01:52
Get excited about Iowa’s CFP odds
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
07:50
Florio’s newest book ‘Big Shield’ is now available
nbc_pft_backupv2_250819.jpg
03:05
Why Pickett is most likely to back up Flacco
11:00
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North
11:00
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC North
01:21
Ward scuffles with Simmons in camp
01:21
Ward scuffles with Simmons in camp
nbc_pft_elimanningintv_250814.jpg
18:11
Eli on advice for Dart, relationship with Peyton
05:03
O'Connell makes it clear QB2 is 'still open'
05:03
O’Connell makes it clear QB2 is ‘still open’
nbc_pft_jefferson_back_250819.jpg
01:53
Why Jefferson will be crucial support for McCarthy
10:37
Rams 'tiptoeing through minefield' with Stafford
10:37
Rams ‘tiptoeing through minefield’ with Stafford
nbc_pft_brian_robinson_250819.jpg
03:01
Robinson Jr. doesn’t play preseason Week 2 game
10:00
Burrow addresses Hendrickson contract situation
10:00
Burrow addresses Hendrickson contract situation
nbc_pft_manageqb_250819.jpg
09:57
How Browns can manage heavy QB room
nbc_pft_judkins_250819.jpg
03:59
Browns reportedly are waiting to sign Judkins
nbc_pft_flacco_250819.jpg
04:13
Browns turn to Flacco for challenging start
nbc_pl_leedseverton_250818.jpg
09:27
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Everton Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_davidmayoes_250818.jpg
01:11
Moyes: Handball call on Tarkowski ‘wasn’t fair’
01:34
Tarkowski 'can't understand' handball call
01:34
Tarkowski ‘can’t understand’ handball call
PL_update_raw.jpg
03:16
PL Update: Penalty makes difference at Elland Road
nbc_pl_ampaduinterview_250818.jpg
03:25
Ampadu reflects on Leeds’ first win back in PL