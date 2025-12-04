 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
Indiana’s secret sauce? It’s much more than Curt Cignetti
Ryan McDonagh
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension
Curt Cignetti
Ohio State’s and Indiana’s top defenses clash in Big Ten Championship

Top Clips

nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Giannis trade talk heating up after latest reports

December 4, 2025 11:00 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to the latest reported trade rumors around Giannis Antetokounmpo, pondering the approach Milwaukee should take and the potential suitors for the two-time NBA MVP.

nbc_dps_kurtwarner_251204.jpg
16:32
Warner on Maye, Williams’ development, play style
kiffin_saban.jpg
15:48
Did Saban advise Kiffin to leave Ole Miss?
nbc_dps_whitworthnfl_251203.jpg
14:42
Whitworth: DAL-DET ‘feels like playoff football’
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_251202.jpg
19:40
NCAA needs to ‘fix’ coaches leaving during season
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_251202.jpg
11:37
McCourty on Kiffin, Patriots-Giants, AFC playoffs
nbc_dps_patriotsgiantsrecap_251202.jpg
12:04
Patriots ‘ahead of the game’ with Maye and Vrabel
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_251201.jpg
12:40
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
nbc_dps_andystaples_251201.jpg
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
nbc_dps_billcowher_251201.jpg
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
KiffinDPS121.jpg
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251126.jpg
10:24
NFL Week 13 preview: Should Burrow play?
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_251126.jpg
16:29
Quinn: UM ‘more dangerous than last year’ for OSU
nbc_dps_mikegolicjrinterview_251126.jpg
10:58
Rivalry week storylines: Is Kiffin on his way out?
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_251125.jpg
17:32
Riddick: Kiffin in ‘tough situation’ at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_criscollinsworthinterview_251125.jpg
18:51
Collinsworth shares if Bengals should start Burrow
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251125.jpg
18:41
Miller: Pistons best team in Eastern Conference
nbc_dps_kiffinnextdestination_251125.jpg
10:52
Media puts Kiffin through paces ahead of Egg Bowl
LaneDPS11-24.jpg
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
nbc_dps_nflweek12recap_251124.jpg
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
nbc_dps_rosstucker_251120.jpg
14:45
Tucker ‘excited’ to see Sanders start vs. Raiders
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251118.jpg
19:30
Miller credits fan for ‘elite trolling’ of Green
nbc_dps_lanekiffin_251118.jpg
01:59
Patrick: Kiffin should stay at Ole Miss
nbc_dps_paulskenesinterview_251118.jpg
12:28
Skenes addresses Yankees rumors: ‘It’s not true’
LaneDPS11-18.jpg
08:07
Latest on Kiffin and rest of coaching carousel
nbc_dps_ramseyvschase_251117.jpg
04:59
Patrick calls for severe punishment for Chase
nbc_dps_nflweek11recap_251117.jpg
13:17
NFL playoff bubble heats up in Week 11
nbc_dps_timehasselbeck_251117.jpg
16:57
Hasselbeck: Maye’s potential was evident at UNC
nbc_dps_patriotsjetsrecap_251114.jpg
07:09
Patriots continue to impress during winning streak
nbc_dps_patbensoninterview_251114.jpg
08:49
Curry, Under Armour part ways
nbc_dps_gronkinterview_251114.jpg
09:42
Gronk sees similarities between Maye and Brady

nbc_csu_mnfeaglesatchargers_251204.jpg
03:33
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_snftexansvchiefs_251204.jpg
04:22
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_larvsaz_251204.jpg
01:43
NFL Week 14 Preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_csu_denvslv_251204.jpg
02:01
NFL Week 14 Preview: Broncos vs. Raiders
nbc_csu_novstb_251204.jpg
01:24
NFL Week 14 Preview: Saints vs. Buccaneers
nbc_csu_miavsnyj_251204.jpg
02:04
NFL Week 14 Preview: Dolphins vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsmin_251204.jpg
03:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Commanders vs. Vikings
nbc_roto_gswvphi_251204.jpg
02:08
76ers should ‘find their offense’ against Warriors
nbc_csu_indvscle_251204.jpg
03:28
NFL Week 14 Preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_tenvscle_251204.jpg
03:34
NFL Week 14 Preview: Titans vs. Browns
vandy.jpg
02:25
Target Pavia over Mendoza, Sayin for Heisman bets
nbc_bte_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
02:34
Texans a worthy underdog bet against Chiefs on SNF
nbc_csu_cinvsbuf_251204.jpg
04:51
NFL Week 14 Preview: Bengals vs. Bills
nbc_bte_ramscardinals_251204.jpg
02:07
Rams should cover ‘in style’ against Cardinals
nbc_bte_bengalsbills_251204.jpg
02:12
Bengals vs. Bills has many ‘important wrinkles’
nbc_csu_pitvsbal_251204.jpg
05:20
NFL Week 14 Preview: Steelers vs. Ravens
nbc_csu_seavsatl_251204.jpg
02:52
NFL Week 14 Preview: Seahawks vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_dalvsdet_251204.jpg
07:18
NFL Week 14 Preview: Cowboys vs. Lions
nbc_pft_kraftbelichick_251204.jpg
01:59
Belichick, Kraft are finalists for Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_joshmcdaniels_251204.jpg
02:16
Will McDaniels get another HC opportunity?
nbc_pft_patsturnaround_251204.jpg
08:36
Breaking down Patriots’ turnaround under Vrabel
nbc_pft_mailbag_251204.jpg
08:11
PFT Mailbag: Should Dak be considered for MVP?
nbc_pft_harrisonbigben_251204.jpg
07:28
PIT greats suggest it’s time to move from Tomlin
nbc_pft_miketomlin_251204.jpg
16:01
Is it time for Steelers and Tomlin to part ways?
nbc_pft_bearspackers_251204.jpg
02:52
Why CHI vs. GB is so important for both teams
nbc_pft_billsbengals_251204.jpg
04:33
CIN-BUF among Week 14’s most ‘compelling’ matchups
nbc_pft_texanschiefs_251204.jpg
05:33
Chiefs in ‘desperation mode’ ahead of Texans game
nbc_pft_steelersravens_251204.jpg
06:09
Can Lamar prove he’s ‘back’ vs. Steelers?
oly_fsmen_nagoyagp_malininshort_251204.jpg
06:27
Malinin in 3rd after stumble during short program
nbc_pft_freiermuth_251204.jpg
03:58
Freiermuth: ‘Everyone shows up’ for film sessions