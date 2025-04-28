 Skip navigation
Indiana Fever vs Las Vegas Aces
Stronger Caitlin Clark gears up for 2nd WNBA season with a revamped and upgraded Fever roster
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/pc2esqlzekmp977keoid
Three predictions: Osborne’s choice, Brown’s ranking, Oregon’s QB pursuit
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/thobil8bmok7gsfrtro8
NFL Draft: Former five-stars that went undrafted
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

nbc_golf_michaelblockintv_250428.jpg
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_dls_nbaplayoffs_250428.jpg
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?

Legler 'not sure' Luka is over shock of trade

April 28, 2025 03:44 PM
Tim Legler joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Lakers' all-out approach to Game 4 vs. the Wolves, the NBA teams capable of winning a title, Luka Doncic's future with the Lakers and more.

nbc_dps_dponshedeursandersv2_250428.jpg
08:45
What led to Sanders’ surprising weekend?
redick.jpg
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
dps_broncos.jpg
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250425.jpg
14:34
QBs top storylines entering NFL draft Day 2
tyler_shough.jpg
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
nbc_dps_joethomas_250425.jpg
14:20
Thomas conflicted over Browns passing on Hunter
nbc_dps_shedeursanders_250425.jpg
05:05
Sanders ‘got humbled’ falling out of Round 1
travishunterbrowns.jpg
15:20
Jeremiah: It feels like Browns will draft Hunter
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerintv_250424.jpg
15:36
Warner breaks down path of undrafted free agent
woodyjohnsonjetsbadnfldraftmattmiller.jpg
15:02
Miller: Browns, Jets worst drafting teams in NFL
nbc_dps_drewbreesintv_250424.jpg
18:55
Brees projects Hunter’s NFL path as two-way player
nbc_dps_mattlafleur_250423.jpg
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
sanders.jpg
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
nbc_dps_melkiperjr_250421.jpg
17:01
Kiper: Hunter’s ‘got to play both ways’ in NFL
nbc_dps_jordanvslebron_250421.jpg
08:32
Can LeBron surpass Jordan with another NBA title?
Giannis.jpg
13:51
Why 2025 playoffs are ‘pivotal’ for Bucks’ future
nbc_dps_draftqbs_250421.jpg
04:00
Titans, Giants risk forcing QB picks in NFL draft
nbc_dps_dponbrentmusburger_250411.jpg
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250411.jpg
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
nbc_dps_brentmusburgerinterview_250411.jpg
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle
nbc_dps_whonextforhalloffame_250411.jpg
07:21
Non-athletes deserving of Hall of Fame nomination
nbc_dps_joevardoninterview_250410.jpg
13:09
Lakers had ‘genuine emotion’ in Luka’s DAL return
nbc_dps_dhowardfull_250410.jpg
15:13
Howard in ‘basketball heaven’ with HOF induction
nbc_dps_postgamemavs_250410.jpg
05:36
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs
nbc_dps_scottintv_250409.jpg
10:13
Van Pelt: Golf ‘would benefit’ from a shot clock
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250409.jpg
13:07
Expect ‘surreal’ night with Luka’s return to DAL
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_250409.jpg
14:38
Nuggets’ timing on cleaning house is ‘bizarre’
nbc_dps_dpondenvernuggets_250409.jpg
06:00
Malone-Booth dynamic in Denver was ‘fractured’
jalen_milroe_mpx.jpg
05:40
2025 NFL Draft lacks ‘star power’ among prospects
nbc_dps_caddystory_250409.jpg
02:32
Patrick recounts caddying at Augusta National

nbc_golf_michaelblockintv_250428.jpg
01:47
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_dls_nbaplayoffs_250428.jpg
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
jaydonblue.jpg
01:19
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_roto_shadeur_250428.jpg
01:33
What Sanders has to do to see the field for Browns
nbc_csu_favround3pick_250428.jpg
17:55
Williams, Fannin Jr., Noel highlight Round 3 picks
nbc_csu_favround2pick_250428.jpg
18:37
49ers ‘crushed it’ with second-round pick Collins
nbc_csu_shedeurbrowns_250428.jpg
14:02
Sanders must take ‘accountability’ for situation
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250428.jpg
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
nbc_roto_nyyrelievers_250428.jpg
01:32
Fantasy impact of Yankees demoting Williams
nbc_roto_gilbert_250428.jpg
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
02:45
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
03:30
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings
nbc_roto_roy_250428.jpg
01:34
Rather bet Jeanty or Ward for OROY at price?
nbc_ffhh_31to41rookies_250428.jpg
05:26
Hunter provides insurance in Rams backfield
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250428.jpg
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
ajeantyberry.jpg
11:34
Jeanty leads dynasty rookie superflex rankings
nbc_roto_connordraftgrades_250428.jpg
08:36
Rogers’ 2025 NFL Draft grades: TB, BAL score big
Iowa Hawkeyes v Maryland Terrapins
04:40
Johnson could make early impact for Steelers
stevensonberry.jpg
06:08
Stevenson on Berry’s post NFL draft Hate list
skatteboberry.jpg
04:02
Skattebo has chance to unseat Tracy with Giants
williamsberry.jpg
08:48
Williams tops Berry’s post NFL draft Love list
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
tucker_site.jpg
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
nbc_roto_arspsg_250428.jpg
01:23
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi
nbc_roto_detnyk_250428.jpg
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_milind_250428.jpg
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks