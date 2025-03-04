Raptors vs. Magic Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 4

It’s Tuesday, March 4, and the Toronto Raptors (19-42) and Orlando Magic (29-33) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Raptors are currently 6-23 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. These two played on Sunday and the Raptors won 104-102. The Raptors are up 2-1 on the season series.

Orlando has now lost three straight and four of the past five games, while Toronto is 2-4 since the All-Star break with the victory over the Magic breaking its three-game losing streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Magic live today

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Raptors vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Raptors (+232), Magic (-287)

Spread: Magic -7

Over/Under: 209 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 103.45, and the Magic 107.1.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Raptors vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Magic to cover the -7 against the Raptors:

“These teams just met on Sunday and Toronto won 104-102 to go up 2-1 on the season series. Usually, the NBA is profitable if you take the loser of Game 1 in the following meeting if it’s the next night or two days later, such as this spot. The spread for that game was Orlando -6 and it’s moved out from -7 to -7.5 at some spots since opening for this matchup. The total ticked up a point, but that doesn’t interest me much. I like Orlando to win and cover against Toronto tonight and even up the season series.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Raptors & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 209.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Magic on Tuesday

The Raptors have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

Each of the last 5 matchups between the Raptors and the Magic have stayed under the Total

The Raptors have gone 16-13 on the road against the spread this season

The Raptors have lost 7 of their last 10 games

