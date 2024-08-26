Fantasy basketball: One pressing question heading into draft season

August 22 was a big day for many fantasy basketball fanatics, as Yahoo was “open for business” regarding mock drafts (Fantrax had opened things up a few weeks prior). As a result, many got in some early drafting reps, which can be valuable for checking out opinions on players, both good and bad. With that in mind, the Rotoworld basketball staff has come up with one question each that will impact their approach to drafting their teams.

Noah Rubin: Is New Orleans finished making moves?

Seven players on the Pelicans are potentially worth drafting, with most of them having an argument for being selected in the top 100. However, there is only one ball and only so many minutes to go around. They added Dejounte Murray without giving up many pieces from last season’s rotation. Brandon Ingram was considered a lock to be traded four months ago, but that still hasn’t happened. Yves Missi seems like he’ll be the starting center, but they could still make a move for another big.

They could still make plenty of moves that could open up minutes for Trey Murphy, but it isn’t easy to imagine him starting at this point, even if his spacing would be helpful. There’s still time for New Orleans to figure this stuff out, but as of now, it is a problematic mess to sort through when drafting.

Zak Hanshew: Where will LaMelo Ball land in drafts?

As we head into the 2024-25 season, I wonder, “What if...” LaMelo Ball has played 58 games across the last two seasons, but when available, he’s been an absolute beast for fantasy hoops managers. Over those 58 appearances, Ball averaged 23.6 points, 5.8 boards, 8.2 dimes, 1.6 steals and 3.6 triples. His FG% and turnovers will undoubtedly leave much to be desired, but those blemishes can be expected with a high-end, high-usage point guard.

Ball is expected to be ready for Hornets training camp, and I’m keeping my eyes peeled for updates on his health. Ball’s current ADP (per Hashtag Basketball) is early third-round, putting him in 2023 James Harden territory for a savvy value pick. Given his injury history, Ball comes with plenty of risk, but getting a guy with a first-round upside in the third round is tempting. I’ll be tracking Ball’s status and ADP movement throughout the offseason, looking for value.

Raphielle Johnson: How much should we believe in Scoot Henderson?

No shortage of people loudly proclaimed that Henderson should have been the second overall pick in last June’s draft, even though Charlotte had LaMelo Ball on its roster. The Hornets passed, going with Brandon Miller, leaving Portland to select the former G League Ignite guard. After starting the first five games, an injury sidelined Scoot for nine, and he would alternate between starter and reserve before taking on the former role for his final 14 appearances. And it is that stretch that has sparked some optimism regarding Henderson’s year two prospects.

In those 14 games, he averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.3 3-pointers in 34.2 minutes, shooting 40.8% from the field and 80.9% from the foul line. While the field-goal percentage wasn’t impressive (Scoot shot 39.5% from three during this period), it improved compared to his previous production. Where to select him in drafts has been a sticking point for me, especially with Anfernee Simons still on the roster. Also, Shaedon Sharpe started 25 of the 32 games he appeared in last season and will be in the mix for a similar role at the two. Is Henderson worth a top-100 pick, especially with the efficiency concerns? That’s something I’ll be keeping an eye on in early drafts.