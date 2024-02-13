Post Trade Deadline Dynasty Rankings

The NBA trade deadline came and went, and honestly, I was pretty disappointed. There weren’t many big names moved, and no true stars were dealt. A lot of teams made minor moves, and a handful of teams didn’t make trades at all. The Hawks, Bulls and Lakers were three teams that didn’t make a trade that I felt should have, for different reasons. The Lakers need to keep pushing their chips in as long as they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Adding Spencer Dinwiddie after the deadline may help, but it certainly isn’t a needle mover.

Atlanta and Chicago need to pick a lane. With Zach LaVine out for the season, the Bulls went from “hey, we have a small, small chance if a few things go our way, and we get really, really hot” to “our ceiling is the Play-In Tournament”. They should have done it last year, but this was once again a great chance to move on from older players while they still have value and acquire picks and prospects. Is fielding a team that doesn’t suck but isn’t going anywhere enough to keep Chicago fans happy? The same fans that saw Michael Jordan win them six championships in eight years? Coby White is having a breakout season, and Patrick Williams is still a big question mark. Other guys like Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry and Julian Phillips are also worth figuring out, but apparently being “not bad” is more important than winning.

The Hawks shopped Dejounte Murray for months before the deadline, and there were rumors of every single player outside of Trae Young and Jalen Johnson being on the table. What did they do? Not a thing. They didn’t trade Clint Capela to give Onyeka Okongwu a permanent starting job. They didn’t trade Dejounte to increase Johnson’s usage. They didn’t trade AJ Griffin to bring in win-now pieces and are choosing to let him just ride the bench. Atlanta had nine players available on Saturday night, and eight of them saw the floor. Griffin was the one that sat on the bench. This may be a mini tangent, but Atlanta has a proven success story in Johnson. He spent his first season in the G-League playing a ton of minutes, and now he is breaking out in year three. Griffin played rotation minutes as a rookie, and now they won’t even send him to the G-League to play. It’s mind-boggling that they’d rather give wing minutes to Wesley Matthews and Garrison Mathews over the guy they drafted in the first round two summers ago.

I could continue to rant about Atlanta (as a fan, I think I have a right?), but I’d rather move on to my point in all of this. Obviously there are a lot more factors that go into being an NBA GM than being a fantasy manager, but my philosophy is to always be at the top or at the bottom. Some NBA teams are fine with being in the middle, and there are certainly benefits to team chemistry and forming winning habits, but those obviously aren’t important in the fantasy realm. When I’m managing a team in a dynasty league, I either want to have a strong chance of winning the entire thing, or I want to have a ton of draft picks.

That is also how I value players. What is their range of outcomes? Will they help me win this year? Will they help me win in five years? What are the odds that they become a true star? What are the odds that they’re solid for a few years but never truly peak? Will they be in the league in three years?

Dynasty rankings incorporate all of those things, which means that these rankings may not line up perfectly with your team. I have Amen Thompson ranked 39th, and Jalen Brunson ranked 40th. If you’re ready to sell out for a championship, Brunson will be significantly more valuable to your squad than Thompson will, even if he projects to be a star. When projecting players in dynasty basketball, Amen is more valuable than Brunson, but the direction of your team matters a lot.

This also isn’t a trade calculator, for the aforementioned reasons. Team direction matters so much for your individual team. I have Anthony Davis ranked 20th and Paolo Banchero ranked 19th. If you’re a contender, please don’t trade AD for Banchero just because he is ranked higher here.

Apologies, I know I give the spiel in every dynasty article, but I just think it is a crucial piece to understanding these rankings, as well as other rankings, and using them to your advantage. The other bit of information that is critical is that this is tailored for 9-category leagues. Points leagues will certainly be different, but I mostly play in 9-cat leagues, and the scoring settings in points leagues can vary.

This update will (hopefully) feature all the players that were moved on their new teams. If I missed one, feel free to let me know. In dynasty, it is so easy to overreact to individual performances and moves, but we really need to project a player long term. Most trades that were made won’t have dramatic impacts on player values, but we will look at the guys that could alter their rank over the next couple of months. Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic both played well in their debut for Charlotte and will play a lot more than they did in Oklahoma City. Does that mean that they should vault up dynasty rankings? Or should they receive a slight boost for their short-term value, with a chance to move up as the season continues?

The first time I made dynasty rankings, I only ranked the top 200 players. The next time, I did a top-300. Now, it’s a top-500. This doesn’t include every single player on an NBA roster, but it is pretty close. That number will continue to go up in the future, but this should be enough for now. These aren’t tiered, and the paragraphs in the middle are pretty random. Some of them are about players that are rising. Some are about players worth keeping an eye on as the season unfolds.

1. Victor Wembanyama, SAS, PF/C, 20

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC, PG/SG, 25.5

3. Luka Doncic, DAL, PG, 24.9

4. Tyrese Haliburton, IND, PG/SG, 23.9

5. Nikola Jokic, DEN, C, 28.9

While spots 2-5 are certainly up for debate, Wemby should be considered the most valuable player in dynasty leagues. Wemby has nearly provided first round value so far during his rookie season, despite shooting 46.4% from the floor. He has plenty of room for growth, and he has many, many top finishes in fantasy hoops ahead of him. Whether you’re trying to rebuild or win now, Wemby is the top dog.

6. Chet Holmgren, OKC, PF/C, 21.7

7. Jayson Tatum, BOS, SF/PF, 25.9

8. LaMelo Ball, CHA, PG/SG, 22.4

9. Trae Young, ATL, PG, 25.3

10. Anthony Edwards, MIN, SG/SF, 22.5

11. Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, PF/C, 29.1

12. Cade Cunningham, DET, PG/SG, 22.3

13. Scottie Barnes, TOR, SG/SF/PF, 22.5

14. Evan Mobley, CLE, PF/C, 22.6

15. Alperen Sengun, HOU, C, 21.5

16. Joel Embiid, PHI, C, 29.8

Normally, injuries don’t hurt a player’s value much in dynasty leagues. However, this is the second time that he has torn his left meniscus, and he also missed a bunch of games during the 2020-21 season due to a left knee bruise. Stars are able to play at a high level past 35 these days, but my lack confidence in Embiid’s future health has dropped him a few spots for me. For teams looking to win next season, this is a great buy-low opportunity. I believe that he still has a few more elite seasons left, but they will likely manage his games more than ever moving forward.

17. Donovan Mitchell, CLE, PG/SG, 27.4

18. Devin Booker, PHX, PG/SG/SF, 27.2

19. Paolo Banchero, ORL, SF/PF, 21.2

20. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF/C, 30.9

21. Tyrese Maxey, PHI, PG/SG, 23.2

22. De’Aaron Fox, SAC, PG, 26.1

23. Scoot Henderson, POR, PG, 20

24. Lauri Markkanen, UTA, SF/PF, 26.7

25. Darius Garland, CLE, PG, 24

26. Domantas Sabonis, SAC, PF/C, 27.7

27. Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM, PF/C, 24.3

28. Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN, PF/C, 28.2

29. Bam Adebayo, MIA, C, 26.5

30. Desmond Bane, MEM, SG/SF, 25.6

31. Jalen Williams, OKC, SG/SF/PF, 22.8

32. Jalen Johnson, ATL, SF/PF, 22.1

I figured Johnson would take over as the starting power forward at some point this season, but I never expected that it would happen so quickly. I also didn’t think he would be able to produce at the level that he has. He has been a fourth round producer in his first season seeing legit minutes at the age of 22. I could easily see him moving up further moving forward.

33. Franz Wagner, ORL, SG/SF/PF, 22.4

34. Kevin Durant, PHX, SF/PF, 35.3

35. Stephen Curry, GSW, PG/SG, 35.9

36. Damian Lillard, MIL, PG, 33.5

37. Kristaps Porzingis, BOS, PF/C, 28.5

38. Ja Morant, MEM, PG, 24.4

39. Amen Thompson, HOU, SG/SF, 21

40. Jalen Brunson, NYK, PG, 27.4

41. Devin Vassell, SAS, SG/SF, 23.4

42. Mikal Bridges, BKN, SG/SF, 27.4

43. Kyrie Irving, DAL, PG/SG, 31.8

44. Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SG/SF/PF, 32.6

45. Paul George, LAC, SG/SF/PF, 33.7

Both Kawhi and PG have been able to stay healthy this season, but their past injury history still limits their value for me. I hope I’m too low on them because they are able to remain on the court, but it is still worth considering.

46. Zion Williamson, NOP, PF/C, 23.5

47. Anfernee Simons, POR, PG/SG, 24.6

48. Dejounte Murray, ATL, PG/SG, 27.3

49. Ausar Thompson, DET, SG/SF, 21

50. Myles Turner, IND, C, 27.8

51. Tyler Herro, MIA, PG/SG, 24

52. Jaden Ivey, DET, PG/SG, 21.9

53. Walker Kessler, UTA, C, 22.5

Kessler is back in the starting lineup for the Jazz, and he should stay there for the rest of the season. Hopefully that will be the case next season as well, and they don’t open the year with him on the bench.

54. Jaylen Brown, BOS, SG/SF, 27.2

55. Brandon Miller, CHA, SG/SF, 21.2

I really think Miller is going to move up these rankings by the end of the season. He is the type of player that Charlotte has needed to help shift the culture there, and he is going to be really good for a really long time. While I still think that Scoot Henderson was the more talented player and will end up being a better NBA and fantasy player, Miller was the right pick for them.

56. Brandon Ingram, NOP, SG/SF/PF, 26.4

57. Pascal Siakam, IND, PF/C, 30

58. Julius Randle, NYK, PF, 29.1

59. Jamal Murray, DEN, PG/SG, 26.9

60. Keegan Murray, SAC, SF/PF, 23.4

61. Onyeka Okongwu, ATL, C, 23.1

62. Trey Murphy, NOP, SF/PF, 23.6

63. Jalen Duren, DET, C, 20.2

64. Jarrett Allen, CLE, C, 25.7

65. James Harden, LAC, PG/SG, 34.4

66. OG Anunoby, NYK, SG/SF, 26.6

67. Kyle Kuzma, WAS, SF/PF, 28.5

68. Jimmy Butler, MIA, SF/PF, 34.3

69. Miles Bridges, CHA, SF/PF, 25.8

70. Jabari Smith , HOU, PF/C, 20.7

71. Tari Eason, HOU, SF/PF, 22.7

72. Nic Claxton, BKN, C, 24.8

73. Zach LaVine, CHI, SG/SF, 28.9

74. Immanuel Quickley, TOR, PG/SG, 24.6

Quickley hasn’t broken out like his college teammate Maxey did when he took over as the starting point guard, but I still think he can. The final two months of this season and the start of next season will tell us a lot about how to value Quickley. If he plays well, he’ll move up in the rankings. If he struggles, he’ll drop.

75. Dereck Lively, DAL, C, 19.9

76. Coby White, CHI, PG/SG, 23.9

77. Derrick White, BOS, PG/SG, 29.6

78. Fred VanVleet, HOU, PG, 29.9

79. Michael Porter Jr., DEN, SF, 25.6

80. Bradley Beal, PHX, PG/SG, 30.6

81. Terry Rozier, MIA, PG/SG, 29.8

82. Mark Williams, CHA, C, 22.1

83. Jrue Holiday, BOS, PG/SG, 33.6

84. Shaedon Sharpe, POR, SG/SF, 20.6

85. Brandin Podziemski, GSW, SG, 20.9

86. Jonathan Kuminga, GSW, PF, 21.3

A pair of Warriors players that have played really well this season, especially with Klay Thompson struggling and Draymond Green in and out of the lineup. Podz and Kuminga could easily rise if they continue to play well, and Golden State’s behind the scenes rebuild may end up working out okay if these two continue to develop.

87. Bennedict Mathurin, IND, SG/SF, 21.6

88. Jalen Green, HOU, PG/SG, 21.9

89. Jaime Jaquez Jr., MIA, SF, 22.9

90. Deandre Ayton, POR, C, 25.5

91. DeMar DeRozan, CHI, SG/SF/PF, 34.5

92. Jalen Suggs, ORL, PG/SG, 22.6

93. Jaden McDaniels, MIN, SF/PF, 23.3

94. Josh Giddey, OKC, SG/SF/PF, 21.3

95. Jordan Poole, WAS, PG/SG, 24.6

96. Mitchell Robinson, NYK, C, 25.8

97. Rudy Gobert, MIN, C, 31.6

98. Herb Jones, NOP, SF/PF, 25.3

99. Jerami Grant, POR, PF, 29.9

100. Collin Sexton, UTA, PG/SG, 25

I did not have the Sexton breakout on my preseason bingo card. After a disappointing first season with Utah, he has been awesome this season. I still have questions about how long he can be the starter in Utah, but it is exciting to see him playing well.

101. Cam Thomas, BKN, SG/SF, 22.3

102. John Collins, UTA, PF/C, 26.3

103. Cam Johnson, BKN, SF/PF, 27.9

104. Austin Reaves, LAL, PG/SG/SF, 25.6

105. CJ McCollum, NOP, PG/SG, 32.3

106. Nikola Vucevic, CHI, C, 33.2

107. Clint Capela, ATL, C, 29.7

108. Cason Wallace, OKC, SG, 20.2

109. Keyonte George, UTA, PG/SG, 20.2

110. Khris Middleton, MIL, SF/PF, 32.4

111. LeBron James, LAL, SF/PF, 39.1

112. Naz Reid, MIN, PF/C, 24.4

113. Robert Williams, POR, C, 26.3

114. Bilal Coulibaly, WAS, SF, 19.5

115. Dyson Daniels, NOP, PG/SG, 20.8

116. Taylor Hendricks, UTA, PF, 20.2

Utah traded Simone Fontecchio and Kelly Olynyk at the deadline, which means that Hendricks should be part of their rotation for the rest of the season. It will be important for his development after he didn’t see the floor much over the first couple months of his career.

117. Jarace Walker, IND, PF, 20.4

118. Jeremy Sochan, SAS, PG/PF, 20.7

119. Anthony Black, ORL, PG/SG, 20

120. Daniel Gafford, DAL, PF/C, 25.3

121. PJ Washington, DAL, PF/C, 25.4

122. Cam Whitmore, HOU, SF, 19.5

123. Brook Lopez, MIL, C, 35.8

124. Malcolm Brogdon, POR, PG/SG, 31.1

125. Deni Avdija, WAS, SF/PF, 23

126. AJ Griffin, ATL, SG/SF, 20.4

I still really like Griffin long-term, but it has been an incredibly confusing season. Will he get traded this summer? Will they actually play him next year? There hasn’t been much of an answer, but I’m betting on his talent.

127. Jordan Hawkins, NOP, SG, 21.7

128. De’Anthony Melton, PHI, PG/SG, 25.6

129. Malik Monk, SAC, SG/SF, 26

130. Tobias Harris, PHI, SF/PF, 31.5

131. RJ Barrett, TOR, SG/SF, 23.6

132. Isaiah Jackson, IND, PF/C, 22

133. Wendell Carter Jr., ORL, C, 24.8

134. Patrick Williams, CHI, PF, 22.4

135. Jakob Poeltl, TOR, C, 28.3

136. Bogdan Bogdanovic, ATL, SG/SF, 31.4

137. Jordan Clarkson, UTA, PG/SG, 31.6

138. Tyus Jones, WAS, PG, 27.7

139. Gradey Dick, TOR, SG, 20.2

140. Tre Jones, SAS, PG, 24

141. Aaron Gordon, DEN, PF, 28.3

142. Bojan Bogdanovic, NYK, SG/SF/PF, 34.8

143. Saddiq Bey, ATL, SF/PF, 24.8

144. Ousmane Dieng, OKC, SF/PF, 20.7

145. Keldon Johnson, SAS, SG/SF/PF, 24.2

146. D’Angelo Russell, LAL, PG/SG, 27.9

147. Cole Anthony, ORL, PG, 23.7

148. Marcus Smart, MEM, PG/SG, 29.9

149. Buddy Hield, PHI, SG/SF, 31.1

150. Bobby Portis, MIL, PF/C, 28.9

151. Peyton Watson, DEN, SG/SF, 21.4

152. Vince Williams Jr., MEM, SG, 23.4

153. Toumani Camara, POR, PF, 23.7

Williams Jr. and Camara are two of my favorite young guys in the league right now, and I think they will both be playing for a long, long time. Vince has more upside, but Camara just does so many little things that will help a team win games. I’m not banking on either turning into stars, but a decade of standard league value is certainly within the realm of possibilities.

154. Zach Collins, SAS, PF/C, 26.2

155. Jonas Valanciunas, NOP, C, 31.7

156. Ivica Zubac, LAC, C, 26.8

157. Markelle Fultz, ORL, PG/SG, 25.6

158. Jusuf Nurkic, PHX, C, 29.4

159. Max Christie, LAL, SG/SF, 20.9

160. Aaron Nesmith, IND, SF/PF, 24.3

Nesmith has really impressed me this season, and I think he has a long career ahead of him in the NBA. He has been a top-100 player in fantasy basketball while playing 27.3 minutes per game for the Pacers this season. The start to his career in Boston was disappointing, but he has had a resurgence with his second team.

161. Bruce Brown, TOR, PG/SG/SF, 27.4

162. Nikola Jovic, MIA, PF/C, 20.6

163. Christian Braun, DEN, SG, 22.8

164. Marcus Sasser, DET, PG, 23.3

165. Leonard Miller, MIN, SF, 20.1

166. Max Strus, CLE, SG/SF, 27.8

167. Andrew Nembhard, IND, PG/SG, 24

168. Josh Hart, NYK, SG/SF, 28.9

169. Alex Caruso, CHI, PG/SG, 29.9

170. Caris LeVert, CLE, SG/SF, 29.4

171. Ochai Agbaji, TOR, PG/SG, 25.9

172. Josh Green, DAL, SG/SF, 23.2

173. Lu Dort, OKC, SG/SF, 24.8

174. Gary Trent Jr., TOR, PG/SG, 25

175. Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK, C, 25.7

176. Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW, PF/C, 23.9

177. De’Andre Hunter, ATL, SF/PF, 26.1

178. Jaden Hardy, DAL, PG/SG, 21.5

179. Kevin Huerter, SAC, SG/SF, 25.4

180. Kelly Oubre, PHI, SF, 28.1

181. Santi Aldama, MEM, PF/C, 23

182. Rui Hachimura, LAL, SF/PF, 25.9

183. Andrew Wiggins, GSW, SF/PF, 28.9

184. Spencer Dinwiddie, LAL, PG/SG, 30.8

185. Isaiah Joe, OKC, PG/SG, 24.6

186. Jose Alvarado, NOP, PG, 25.8

187. Ben Simmons, BKN, PG/SG/PF, 27.5

Everybody knows about Simmon’s injuries over the last few years, and he is obviously significantly better than this ranking when he is healthy. However, this isn’t 2K. We can’t turn off injuries. I truly hope that Simmons can get back to playing at an All-NBA level and can stay healthy, but it just isn’t a safe investment to make in fantasy basketball.

188. Quentin Grimes, DET, SG/SF, 23.7

189. Moses Moody, GSW, SG/SF, 21.6

190. GG Jackson, MEM, PF, 19.1

Jackson has been able to see minutes as a rookie after going in the second round of the draft. Of course, he only went that late because he reclassified to go to college a year early, which didn’t go well. I’m not sure how he fits on a healthy Memphis team, but he has so much upside.

191. Payton Pritchard, BOS, PG/SG, 26

192. Malaki Branham, SAS, PG/SG/SF, 20.7

193. Brandon Clarke, MEM, PF/C, 27.4

194. Jaden Springer, BOS, PG/SG, 21.3

I don’t expect Springer to do much over the next couple of seasons, but he is a player to stash. He is an excellent defender and could develop into a rotational piece for Boston in a few years. It doesn’t hurt that he will get to learn from Jrue Holiday and Derrick White.

195. Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC, PF/C, 22.1

196. Orlando Robinson, MIA, C, 23.5

197. Donte DiVincenzo, NYK, SG/SF, 27

198. Norman Powell, LAC, SG/SF, 30.7

199. Ayo Dosunmu, CHI, SG, 24

200. Olivier-Maxence Prosper, DAL, PF, 21.5

201. Bones Hyland, LAC, PG/SG, 23.3

202. Marvin Bagley, WAS, PF/C, 24.9

Bagley is Washington’s only center for the rest of the season, but he can he sustain production after that? The next two months will tell us if he is a late bloomer or just a guy that is taking advantage of the moment.

203. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, MIN, SG/SF, 25.4

204. Dennis Schroder, BKN, PG, 30.3

205. Jett Howard, ORL, SG/SF, 20.3

206. Lonzo Ball, CHI, PG, 26.3

207. Nick Richards, CHA, C, 26.1

208. MarJon Beauchamp, MIL, SG/SF, 23.3

209. Julian Strawther, DEN, SF, 21.8

210. Obi Toppin, IND, SG/SF, 26.5

211. Tim Hardaway Jr., DAL, SG/SF, 31.8

212. Grayson Allen, PHX, SG/SF, 28.3

213. Kobe Bufkin, ATL, SG, 20.3

214. Duncan Robinson, MIA, SG/SF, 29.7

215. Russell Westbrook, LAC, PG, 35.2

216. Talen Horton-Tucker, UTA, PG/SG/SF, 23.1

217. Lonnie Walker, BKN, SG/SF, 25.1

218. Chris Paul, GSW, PG, 38.7

219. Draymond Green, GSW, PF/C, 33.9

220. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN, SG/SF, 30.9

221. Jarred Vanderbilt, LAL, PF, 24.8

222. Steven Adams, HOU, C, 30.5

223. Monte Morris, MIN, PG, 28.6

224. Dillon Brooks, HOU, SG/SF, 28

225. Gordon Hayward, OKC, SF, 33.8

226. Isaiah Stewart, DET, PF/C, 22.7

227. Day’Ron Sharpe, BKN, C, 22.2

228. Matisse Thybulle, POR, SG/SF, 26.9

229. Christian Wood, LAL, PF/C, 28.3

230. Kobe Brown, LAC, PF, 24

231. Paul Reed, PHI, PF/C, 24.6

Reed has played well as the starting center in place of Joel Embiid. He is an excellent piece for a contending team in a dynasty league, but I don’t think he has shown enough for me to consider him a long-term option. Perhaps he can play better as the season goes on and earn a contract as a starter for another team in the future, but I don’t see that as the most likely scenario.

232. Xavier Tillman, BOS, PF/C, 25

233. Jaylin Williams, OKC, PF/C, 21.6

234. Dante Exum, DAL, PG/SG, 28.5

235. Mo Wagner, ORL, C, 26.7

236. Klay Thompson, GSW, SG/SF, 33.9

237. Kyle Anderson, MIN, SF/PF, 30.3

238. David Roddy, PHX, SF/PF, 22.8

239. Bol Bol, PHX, PF/C, 24.2

240. Cam Reddish, LAL, SG/SF/PF, 24.4

241. Sidy Cissoko, SAS, SG/SF, 19.8

242. Dariq Whitehead, BKN, SG/SF, 19.5

243. Terance Mann, LAC, SG/SF, 27.3

244. Corey Kispert, WAS, SG/SF, 24.9

245. Drew Eubanks, PHX, C, 27

246. Precious Achiuwa, NYK, PF/C, 24.3

247. Nick Smith Jr., CHA, PG/SG, 19.8

248. Kris Dunn, UTA, PG, 29.8

249. Dario Saric, GSW, PF/C, 29.8

250. Grant Williams, CHA, PF, 25.1

251. Isaac Okoro, CLE, SG/SF, 23

252. Craig Porter Jr., CLE, PG, 23.9

253. Duop Reath, POR, C, 27.6

254. Noah Clowney, BKN, PF, 19.5

255. Jonathan Isaac, ORL, SF/PF, 26.3

256. Jordan Goodwin, MEM, PG, 25.2

257. Miles McBride, NYK, PG, 23.4

258. Bryce McGowens, CHA, SG/SF, 21.2

259. Malik Beasley, MIL, SG/SF, 27.1

260. Julian Champagnie, SAS, SF/PF, 22.6

261. Ziaire Williams, MEM, SF, 22.4

262. Josh Minott, MIN, SF/PF, 21.2

263. Kelly Olynyk, TOR, PF/C, 32.8

264. Jalen Hood-Schifino, LAL, PG/SG, 20.6

265. Amari Bailey, CHA, PG, 19.9

266. Killian Hayes, FA, PG/SG, 22.5

267. Caleb Martin, MIA, SG/SF, 28.3

268. JT Thor, CHA, PF, 21.4

269. Larry Nance, NOP, PF/C, 31

270. Taurean Prince, LAL, SF/PF, 29.4

271. Naji Marshall, NOP, SG/SF, 26

272. Aaron Wiggins, OKC, SG/SF, 25

273. Kenrich Williams, OKC, SF/PF, 29.1

274. Blake Wesley, SAS, PG/SG, 20.8

275. Pat Connaughton, MIL, SG/SF, 31

276. John Konchar, MEM, SG/SF, 27.8

277. Dennis Smith Jr., BKN, PG/SG, 26.1

278. Kevon Looney, GSW, PF/C, 28

279. Jaxson Hayes, LAL, PF/C, 23.7

280. Mo Bamba, PHI, C, 25.7

281. Dorian Finney-Smith, BKN, SF/PF/C, 30.7

282. Jordan Walsh, BOS, SF, 19.9

283. Jake LaRavia, MEM, SF/PF, 22.2

284. Jalen McDaniels, TOR, SF/PF, 26

285. Brice Sensabaugh, UTA, SF, 20.2

286. Charles Bassey, SAS, C, 23.2

287. KJ Martin, PHI, SF, 23

288. Jalen Smith, IND, PF/C, 23.8

289. Jabari Walker, POR, SF/PF, 21.5

290. Nassir Little, PHX, SF/PF, 23.9

291. Gary Harris, ORL, SG/SF, 29.3

292. Luke Kennard, MEM, PG/SG, 27.6

293. Sam Merrill, CLE, SG, 27.7

294. Keon Johnson, BKN, PG/SG, 21.9

295. Harrison Barnes, SAC, SF/PF, 31.6

296. Alec Burks, NYK, PG/SG/SF, 32.5

297. Gary Payton II, GSW, PG/SG/SF, 31.1

298. Josh Okogie, PHX, SG/SF, 25.4

299. Jordan Nwora, TOR, SF/PF, 25.4

300. Chris Boucher, TOR, PF, 31

301. Tre Mann, CHA, PG/SG, 23

Mann has played well through his first two games with his new team. He is absolutely a player to roster for the rest of the season. But what does it look like next year when LaMelo Ball is healthy, and they’ve added another lottery pick that could be a guard? I think Mann’s ceiling is an effective sixth man that can create shots for himself and others. There is nothing wrong with that, but it limits his fantasy upside.

302. Jalen Wilson, BKN, PF, 23.2

303. Mike Conley, MIN, PG, 36.3

304. Reggie Jackson, DEN, PG, 33.8

305. James Nnaji, CHA, C, 19.5

306. Goga Bitadze, ORL, C, 24.5

307. James Wiseman, DET, C, 22.8

308. Al Horford, BOS, PF/C, 37.6

309. Andre Drummond, CHI, C, 30.4

310. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, NOP, PF/C, 23.2

311. Rayan Rupert, POR, SG, 19.6

312. Caleb Houstan, ORL, SG/SF, 21

313. Brandon Boston Jr., LAC, SG/SF, 22.1

314. Emoni Bates, CLE, SF, 20

315. Chuma Okeke, ORL, SF/PF, 25.4

316. Oscar Tshiebwe, IND, PF, 24.1

317. Simone Fontecchio, DET, SF, 28.4

318. Maxi Kleber, DAL, PF/C, 32

319. Hunter Tyson, DEN, PF, 23.6

320. Vasilije Micic, CHA, PG, 30

321. Kira Lewis, UTA, PG, 22.8

322. Josh Christopher, FA, SG, 22.2

323. Jaylen Nowell, MEM, SG, 24.5

324. Chris Duarte, SAC, SF, 26.6

325. Josh Richardson, MIA, SG, 30.3

326. Eric Gordon, PHX, SG/SF, 35.1

327. Omer Yurtseven, UTA, C, 25.6

328. Luka Garza, MIN, C, 25.1

329. Troy Brown Jr., MIN, SF/PF, 24.5

330. Sam Hauser, BOS, SF/PF, 26.1

331. Colby Jones, SAC, SG, 21.6

332. Jalen Pickett, DEN, SG, 24.2

333. Amir Coffey, LAC, SG/SF, 26.6

334. Delon Wright, WAS, PG/SG, 31.7

335. T.J. McConnell, IND, PG, 31.8

336. Kyle Lowry, CHA, PG, 37.8

337. Dalen Terry, CHI, SG/SF, 21.5

338. Royce O’Neale, PHX, SG/SF, 30.6

339. Dean Wade, CLE, SF/PF, 27.2

340. Kevin Love, MIA, PF/C, 35.4

341. Torrey Craig, CHI, SF/PF, 33.1

342. Zeke Nnaji, DEN, PF/C, 23

343. Julian Phillips, CHI, SF, 20.2

344. Jock Landale, HOU, C, 28.2

345. Jericho Sims, NYK, PF/C, 25.2

346. Keita Bates-Diop, BKN, SF/PF, 28

347. Matt Ryan, NOP, SF, 26.8

348. AJ Green, MIL, PG/SG, 24.3

349. Sasha Vezenkov, SAC, PF, 28.5

350. Mason Plumlee, LAC, C, 33.9

351. Daniel Theis, LAC, C, 31.8

352. Trendon Watford, BKN, PF, 23.2

353. Seth Lundy, ATL, SF, 23.8

354. Malachi Flynn, DET, PG, 25.7

355. Keon Ellis, SAC, SG/SF, 24

356. Cedi Osman, SAS, SF/PF, 28.8

357. Derrick Jones Jr., DAL, SF/PF, 26.9

358. Cody Martin, CHA, SG/SF, 28.3

359. Kenneth Lofton Jr., PHI, PF/C, 21.4

360. Haywood Highsmith, MIA, SF/PF, 27.1

361. Luke Kornet, BOS, C, 28.5

362. Lindy Waters III, OKC, SG/SF/PF, 26.5

363. Ben Sheppard, IND, SG/SF, 22.5

364. Johnny Davis, WAS, SG/SF, 21.9

365. Mouhamed Gueye, ATL, PF, 21.2

366. Kris Murray, POR, SF/PF, 23.4

367. Ryan Rollins, WAS, PG, 21.5

368. Tristan Vukcevic, WAS, C, 20.9

369. Isaiah Livers, WAS, SF/PF, 25.5

370. Cam Payne, PHI, PG, 29.4

371. Shake Milton, DET, PG/SG, 27.3

372. Davion Mitchell, SAC, PG/SG, 25.4

373. Trey Lyles, SAC, PF/C, 28.2

374. Skylar Mays, LAL, PG/SG, 26.4

375. Jordan McLaughlin, MIN, PG, 27.8

376. Trent Forrest, ATL, PG, 25.6

377. Nic Batum, PHI, SF/PF, 35.1

378. Robert Covington, PHI, SF/PF, 33.1

379. Chris Livington, MIL, SF, 20.3

380. Maxwell Lewis, LAL, SF, 21.5

381. Jevon Carter, CHI, PG/SG, 28.3

382. Andre Jackson Jr., MIL, SG, 22.2

383. Gabe Vincent, LAL, PG/SG, 27.6

384. Cole Swider, MIA, SF/PF, 24.7

385. Patrick Baldwin Jr., WAS, SF/PF, 21.2

386. Jae Crowder, MIL, SF/PF, 33.5

387. Colin Castleton, LAL, PF, 23.7

388. Thomas Bryant, MIA, C, 26.5

389. Mike Muscala, DET, PF/C, 32.6

390. Aaron Holiday, HOU, PG/SG, 27.3

391. Victor Oladipo, FA, PG/SG, 31.9

392. Ty Jerome, CLE, PG/SG, 26.5

393. Cory Joseph, FA, PG/SG, 32.4

394. Jared Butler, WAS, SG, 23.4

395. Javon Freeman-Liberty, TOR, PG, 24.2

396. Jacob Gilyard, MEM, PG, 25.5

397. Markquis Nowell, TOR, SG, 24.1

398. TyTy Washington, MIL, PG, 22.2

399. Patrick Beverley, MIL, PG, 35.5

400. Theo Maledon, PHX, PG, 22.6

401. RJ Hampton, FA, PG/SG, 22.9

402. Isaiah Mobley, CLE, PF/C, 23.3

403. Georges Niang, CLE, PF, 30.6

404. Dwight Powell, DAL, C, 32.5

405. Jae’Sean Tate, HOU, SF/PF, 28.2

406. Chimezie Metu, FA, PF/C, 26.8

407. Terry Taylor, CHI, PF, 24.3

408. Moussa Diabate, LAC, PF/C, 22

409. Devonte’ Graham, SAS, PG/SG, 28.9

410. Neemias Queta, BOS, C, 24.5

411. Bruno Fernando, ATL, C, 25.4

412. Lamar Stevens, MEM , PF, 26.5

413. Jamal Cain, MIA, SF/PF, 24.8

414. Admiral Schofield, ORL, SF/PF, 26.8

415. Yuta Watanabe, MEM, SF/PF, 29.3

416. Svi Mykhailiuk, BOS, SF, 26.6

417. Dereon Seabron, NOP, SG/SF, 23.7

418. David Duke Jr., SAS, SG/SF, 24.3

419. Usman Garuba, GSW, PF/C, 21.9

420. Christian Koloko, FA, C, 23.6

421. Sandro Mamukelashvili, SAS, C, 24.7

422. Anthony Gill, WAS, PF/C, 31.3

423. EJ Liddell, NOP, PF, 23.1

424. Garrison Mathews, ATL, SG/SF, 27.2

425. Lester Quinones, GSW, SG, 23.2

426. Ibou Badji, POR, C, 21.3

427. James Bouknight, FA, SG, 23.3

428. Wendell Moore, MIN, SG/SF, 22.5

429. Danuel House, FA, SF, 30.6

430. Cody Zeller, NOP, C, 31.3

431. Jeff Green, HOU, PF/C, 37.4

432. Landry Shamet, WAS, PG/SG, 26.9

433. Seth Curry, CHA, PG/SG, 33.4

434. Marcus Morris, SAS, PF/C, 34.4

435. Oshae Brissett, BOS, SF/PF, 25.6

436. Kessler Edwards, SAC, SG/SF, 23.4

437. Duane Washington Jr., NYK, SG, 23.9

438. Moses Brown, POR, C, 24.3

439. Udoka Azubuike, PHX, C, 24.3

440. Gui Santos, GSW, PF, 21.6

441. Dru Smith, MIA, PG/SG, 26.1

442. Dominick Barlow, SAS, SF, 20.7

443. Keyontae Johnson, OKC, SF, 23.7

444. Jordan Miller, LAC, SF, 24

445. Olivier Sarr, OKC, C, 24.9

446. Jay Huff, DEN, C, 25.4

447. Dexter Dennis, DAL, SG, 24.9

448. Jordan Ford, SAC, PG, 25.7

449. Jalen Slawson, SAC, SF, 24.2

450. Leaky Black, CHA, SF/PF, 24.6

451. D’Moi Hodge, LAL, SG, 25.1

452. Johnny Juzang, UTA, SG/SF, 22.8

453. Dalano Banton, POR, PG/SG, 24.2

454. Jerome Robinson, GSW, SG, 26.9

455. Onuralp Bitim, CHI, SG, 24.8

456. Ryan Arcidiacono, NYK, PG, 29.8

457. Saben Lee, PHX, PG, 24.6

458. Collin Gillespie, DEN, PG, 24.6

459. Eugene Omoruyi, WAS, SF/PF, 26.9

460. Braxton Key, DEN, SF, 26.9

461. Charlie Brown Jr., NYK, SG, 26

462. Nate Hinton, HOU, SG, 24.6

463. Jeenathan Williams, HOU, SG, 24.9

464. Jermaine Samuels, HOU, SF, 25.2

465. Jules Bernard, WAS, SG, 24

466. Bismack Biyombo, OKC, C, 31.4

467. Kevin Knox, FA, SF/PF, 24.4

468. Justin Holiday, DEN, SG/SF, 34.8

469. Tristan Thompson, CLE, PF, 32.9

470. Joe Ingles, ORL, SF/PF, 36.3

471. Joe Harris, FA, SG/SF, 32.4

472. Furkan Korkmaz, FA, SG/SF, 26.5

473. Doug McDermott, IND, SF/PF, 32

474. Otto Porter Jr., UTA, SG/SF, 30.6

475. DeAndre Jordan, DEN, C, 35.5

476. JaVale McGee, SAC, C, 36

477. Lindell Wigginton, MIL, PG/SG, 25.8

478. Marques Bolden, MIL, C, 25.8

479. Micah Potter, UTA, PF/C, 25.8

480. Harry Giles, BKN, PF/C, 25.7

481. Greg Brown III, DAL, PF, 22.4

482. Jamaree Bouyea, POR, PG, 24.6

483. Brandon Williams, DAL, PG, 24.1

484. Jacob Toppin, NYK, SF, 23.7

485. Justin Minaya, POR, SF, 24.8

486. Daishen Nix, MIN, PG, 21.9

487. Derrick Rose, MEM, PG, 35.3

488. Alex Len, SAC, C, 30.6

489. Richaun Holmes, WAS, PF/C, 30.3

490. Damian Jones, CLE, C, 28.6

491. Frank Ntilikina, CHA, PG, 25.5

492. Ish Smith, CHA, PG, 35.5

493. Garrett Temple, TOR, SG, 37.7

494. Davis Bertans, OKC, PF/C, 31.2

495. Reggie Bullock, HOU, SF/PF, 32.8

496. Danilo Gallinari, FA, SF, 35.4

497. Thaddeus Young, FA, PF/C, 35.6

498. Wesley Matthews, ATL, SG, 37.3

499. Evan Fournier, NYK, SG/SF, 31.2

500. Patty Mills, ATL, PG, 35.4