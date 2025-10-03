2026 Supercross Track Maps revealed, Cleveland added as a new venue
The Monster Energy Supercross series has revealed track maps for 16 of the 17 rounds of the 2025 schedule. Daytona International Speedway will reveal the map for Round 8 soon.
The 17-round Supercross schedule was announced in Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field, a brand new venue in a market that has not had a SuperMotocross race in more than 30 years.
Here are the track maps for the 16 of 17 rounds held in stadiums (Daytona will be revealed at a later date.):
Anaheim, California 1
San Diego, California
Anaheim, California 2
Houston, Texas
Glendale, Arizona
Seattle, Washington
Arlington, Texas
Daytona
Coming Soon
Indianapolis, Indiana
Birmingham, Alabama
Detroit, Michigan
St. Louis, Missouri
Nashville, Tennessee
Cleveland, Ohio
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Denver, Colorado
Salt Lake City, Utah
