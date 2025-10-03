2026 Supercross Track Maps revealed, Cleveland added as a new venue

The Monster Energy Supercross series has revealed track maps for 16 of the 17 rounds of the 2025 schedule. Daytona International Speedway will reveal the map for Round 8 soon.

The 17-round Supercross schedule was announced in Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field, a brand new venue in a market that has not had a SuperMotocross race in more than 30 years.

Here are the track maps for the 16 of 17 rounds held in stadiums (Daytona will be revealed at a later date.):

Anaheim, California 1

San Diego, California

Anaheim, California 2

Houston, Texas

Glendale, Arizona

Seattle, Washington

Arlington, Texas

Daytona

Coming Soon

Indianapolis, Indiana

Birmingham, Alabama

Detroit, Michigan

St. Louis, Missouri

Nashville, Tennessee

Cleveland, Ohio

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Denver, Colorado

Salt Lake City, Utah

