MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Breeders' Cup - Day 2
2025 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: How to watch horse racing this weekend on Peacock
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants
NFL 2025 Week 5 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Daniel Jones and Justin Herbert bounce back
Kris Knoblauch
Edmonton Oilers extend coach Kris Knoblauch through the 2028-29 season

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_staffordreax_251003.jpg
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251003.jpg
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251003.jpg
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2026 Supercross Track Maps revealed, Cleveland added as a new venue

  Dan Beaver,
  Dan Beaver
  
Published October 3, 2025 01:21 PM

The Monster Energy Supercross series has revealed track maps for 16 of the 17 rounds of the 2025 schedule. Daytona International Speedway will reveal the map for Round 8 soon.

The 17-round Supercross schedule was announced in Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field, a brand new venue in a market that has not had a SuperMotocross race in more than 30 years.

Here are the track maps for the 16 of 17 rounds held in stadiums (Daytona will be revealed at a later date.):

Anaheim, California 1

Rd01_Anaheim_Overview02.jpg

San Diego, California

Rd02_SanDiego_Overview01.jpg

Anaheim, California 2

Rd03_Anaheim_Overview05.jpg

Houston, Texas

Rd04_Houston_Overview04.png

Glendale, Arizona

Rd05_Glendale_Overview03.png

Seattle, Washington

Rd06_Seattle_Overview02.png

Arlington, Texas

Rd07_Arlington_Overview03.png

Daytona

Coming Soon

Indianapolis, Indiana

Rd09_Indianapolis_Overview04.png

Birmingham, Alabama

Rd10_Birmingham_Overview05.png

Detroit, Michigan

Rd11_Detroit_Overview01.png

St. Louis, Missouri

Rd12_StLouis_Overview03.png

Nashville, Tennessee

Rd13_Nashville_Overview04.png

Cleveland, Ohio

Rd14_Cleveland_Overview05.png

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rd15_Philadelphia_Overview01.png

Denver, Colorado

Rd16_Denver_Overview02.png

Salt Lake City, Utah

Rd17_SaltLake_Overview03.png

