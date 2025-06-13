Motocross at High Point 2025, Round 4: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Jett Lawrence in the 450 class and Haiden Deegan in 250s have taken commanding leads after three rounds of Pro Motocross competition as the series heads to High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania.

Lawrence won five of the first six motos and all three overall results, but he has not gone unchallenged. Eli Tomac and Aaron Plessinger have emerged as his most serious competition as he continues to recover from a knee injury following an ACL tear.

In the 250 class, Chance Hymas emerged as a potential title contender with a perfect performance in Colorado, but the book on him is too thin to know whether he can sustain this momentum. High Point will be a pivotal round for Hymas and Jo Shimoda, who struggled last week after finishing second to Deegan in the first four motos.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2025 Motocross season at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 4 at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, will begin live Saturday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

HIGH POINT ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

HIGH POINT TRACK MAP

HIGH POINT EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

Feature Program

1:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 p.m.: Halftime

3:30 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:30 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

