Motocross at Unadilla 2025, Round 10: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

A poor start two rounds ago in Washougal, Washington, and a penalty for Jett Lawrence at Ironman Raceway last proves anything can happen on a given weekend. Jett’s riding continues to be superior to the competition, but those recent events mean fans cannot afford to miss a minute of the action as Pro Motocross heads into Round 10 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York this week and it can all be viewed live on Peacock.tv.

The fight at the front of the pack has been among three riders for most of the season with Jett being pursued by Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac. Chase Sexton made his presence known in Washougal with the overall win plus a Moto 1 victory last week, but his crash in the second race put him on the sidelines again until the start of the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs.

That opens the door for RJ Hampshire and Justin Cooper to fill the gap if any of the Big Three stumble.

One cannot count out ‘Kickstart Kenny’ as Ken Roczen returns to action this week. He won at Unadilla in 2019 and 2021.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, Round 27 of the SuperMotocross (SMX) Championship, at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 10 at Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York, will begin live Saturday, July 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

UNADILLA ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

UNADILLA TRACK MAP

UNADILLA EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

Feature Program

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

1:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

2:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

3:30 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:30 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

