Motocross at Washougal 2025, Round 7: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The first two motos of the Washougal National, Round 8 of the Pro Motocross season from Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington, can be seen live on NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 450 division will be first since the race is live on NBC.

Jett Lawrence faced his biggest challenge of the season last week in Millville, Minnesota, in the Spring Creek National. For the second consecutive week, he fell on Lap 1 and was unable to make his way to the lead in Moto 1. Even after giving the field a head start, he finished second in that race and fourth overall.

Hunter Lawrence became only the third rider to win a moto in 2025, joining his brother Jett and Eli Tomac.

In the 250 division, it was a big day for the Triumph Factory team, who placed all four riders in the top 10. Mikkel Haarup finished fourth, Austin Forkner eighth, Jalek Swoll ninth, and Jordon Smith 10th.

The 250 points leader, Haiden Deegan, had his fair share of trouble at Spring Creek, but rebounded to score the overall victory after winning Moto 1 and finishing second in Moto 2.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, Round 25 of the SuperMotocross (SMX) Championship, at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 8 at Washougal MX Park in Washougal, Washington, will begin live Saturday, July 12, at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

WASHOUGAL ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

WASHOUGAL TRACK MAP

WASHOUGAL EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B-15 minutes (1 Lap Free) Start off gate

11:20 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A-15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:40 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A-15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

12:00 p.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B-15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

(No Practice Starts)

12:45 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed Start Off Gate

1:05 p.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

1:25 p.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

1:45 p.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

2:15 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

2:30 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

Feature Program

2:35 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC

4:11 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC

5:19 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

6:20 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

