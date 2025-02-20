Supercross 2025 Round 7 in Arlington: How to watch Saturday’s Triple Crown, start times, schedule, TV info

Cooper Webb tied Chase Sexton in points last week with a win in Detroit. He has momentum on his side for the season and at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and could take control of the 2025 season now that Jett Lawrence, Eli Tomac, and Hunter Lawrence have been sidelined by injury.

Arlington runs under a Triple Crown format this week. Webb won five of the last six races on this track, including the standard format race last year and the most recent time the series used the TC format in Arlington (2023).

Sexton cannot be discounted. During his career, he has a history of putting himself at a disadvantage to the competition only to rebound. How many falls he can overcome remain to be seen, but he is fond of saying that it’s not how many times a rider falters, but how many times he overcomes that is important.

After two weeks off in favor of the 250 East division, the 250 class welcomes the West riders back. That has given Jo Shimoda a couple of weeks to recover from his broken fingers but is not enough time to have stalled the momentum of Haiden Deegan, Julien Beaumer, or Jordon Smith.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2025 Supercross season at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will begin live Saturday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, on NBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

450 and 250 entry lists

450 and 250 entry lists

DETROIT TRACK MAP

DETROIT EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

11:30 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

11:40 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

11:50 a.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

12:00 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

1:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

2:35 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

2:50 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:05 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

3:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

4:15 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

4:25 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap – 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

6:36 p.m.: 250 Race #1 – 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:01 p.m.: 450 Race #1 – 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:42 p.m.: 250 Race #2 – 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

8:03 p.m.: 450 Race #2 – 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

8:39 p.m.: 250 Race #3 – 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 Riders

9:06 p.m.: 450 Race #3 – 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 Riders

