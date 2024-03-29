 Skip navigation
76ers Nick Nurse, Kelly Oubre Jr. each fined $50,000 for verbally berating officials

  
Published March 29, 2024 12:56 PM
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) and head coach Nick Nurse argue with referee Kevin Scott (24) after a loss to the LA Clippers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Being right was never going to save Nick Nurse and Kelly Oubre from a fine, although it likely did lessen it.

After a no-call on Oubre’s drive to the basket on the final play, giving the Clippers a 108-107 win over the 76ers, Oubre and Nurse charged the referees and verbally berated them. Oubre appears to point at each of the referees and call them a “b****,” among other things.

Those actions earned them each a $50,000 fine, the league announced Friday. Nurse’s fine was “for aggressively pursuing and verbally abusing game officials,” while Oubre’s was “for verbally abusing and directing an obscene gesture toward game officials.”

Oubre and Nurse’s frustration turned out to be justified — after looking at the review postgame, Crew Chief Kevin Scott admitted Paul George should have been called for a foul on Oubre’s drive.

“On the last play on the floor, in real time the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically. However, in postgame video review we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender George, and a foul should have been ruled.”

Being right may make Nurse and Oubre feel a little better, but it doesn’t change the sting of a fine.

