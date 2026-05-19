Billy Donovan reportedly frontrunner for Orlando Magic coaching job

If you believe NBA coaching hires are just a game of musical chairs, the latest reports are only going to strengthen that opinion.

Billy Donovan, who walked away from the Chicago Bulls, is the clear frontrunner to land the Orlando Magic job, reports Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. This is not a surprise to anyone paying attention, Donovan was linked to that job the moment Jamahl Mosley was fired (and, honestly, before that in league circles).

”...coaching insiders across the league’s landscape are very much operating under the belief that former Bulls coach Billy Donovan has an excellent shot at landing the post. Sources confirmed that Donovan is in dialogue with Magic president Jeff Weltman and will have an in-person meeting with Orlando’s lead executive in the near future...

“Orlando has LA Clippers assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy on its radar as well.”

That would be former Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy, the brother of former Magic coach Stan Van Gundy.

Mosley, for his part, was hired by the Pelicans just a couple of weeks after the Magic let him go. There is logic to that hire, Mosley did a great job building up the Magic from a 21-win team before he took over to a consistent 40+ win playoff team, and the Pelicans aspire to get to that level of consistency.

So who is going to replace Donovan in Chicago? How about Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter? Fischer reports that the Bulls are going to request permission to interview Splitter (who is still officially under contract with the Trail Blazers but was always the interim replacement for Chauncey Billups following his arrest on federal gambling charges). While Portland is still interviewing candidates to officially become their next head coach, and Splitter is a candidate, the buzz in league circles is that new owner Tom Dundon is not a big fan and is looking elsewhere.

Other candidates in Chicago are San Antonio Spurs defensive coordinator and assistant coach Sean Sweeney, New Orleans Pelicans former interim coach James Borrego, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss and Bulls assistant Wes Unseld Jr., Fischer reports.