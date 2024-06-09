 Skip navigation
2024 French Open - Day 13
Coco Gauff wins first Grand Slam doubles title with Katerina Siniakova at French Open
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Qualifying
3 things to watch for in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Sonoma

Top Clips

xfin_hls.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma
nbc_nas_stage3crashv2_240608.jpg
Huge pileup occurs in NASCAR Xfinity Sonoma race
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_240608.jpg
Morikawa T2 on Moving Day at Memorial Tournament

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chet Walker, Hall of Famer and 7-time All-Star who helped the 76ers win 1967 NBA title, has died

  
Published June 9, 2024 09:50 AM
Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, MA - September 7: Inductee Chet Walker speaks to the audience during the 2012 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on September 7, 2012 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Chet Walker, a seven-time All-Star forward who helped Wilt Chamberlain and the Philadelphia 76ers win the 1967 NBA title and later starred for the Chicago Bulls, has died. He was 84.

The National Basketball Players Association confirmed Walker’s death, according to NBA.com. The 76ers, Bulls and National Basketball Retired Players Association also extended their condolences on social media on Saturday.

Walker was part of Chicago’s inaugural class for its Ring of Honor in January.

“His skill, dedication and contributions to the game made a lasting impact on the sport of basketball and the city of Chicago,” the Bulls said in their statement.

“Chet Walker will forever be remembered as a true Chicago Bulls icon.”

Nicknamed “The Jet,” Walker had career averages of 18.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over his 13 seasons in the NBA. His teams made the playoffs every year he was in the league.

He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Walker, a Mississippi native, went to high school in Benton Harbor, Michigan, before playing college ball at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. He was a two-time All-American with the Braves, helping the team win the 1960 NIT championship. His No. 31 jersey was retired by the school in 1976.

The 6-foot-7 Walker was selected by Syracuse in the second round of the 1962 NBA draft. He averaged 12.3 points in his first season before the Nationals moved to Philadelphia and were renamed the 76ers.

In his fifth season, Walker averaged 19.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in 81 games. With Chamberlain, Hal Greer, Billy Cunningham and Walker leading the way, the deep 76ers went 68-13 during the regular season. They eliminated Cincinnati and Boston in the playoffs before defeating Rick Barry and San Francisco for the 1967 NBA title.

The 76ers said Walker “made a profound impact” on Philadelphia and the NBA.

Walker was traded to Chicago in September 1969. He made the All-Star team four more times after the deal, averaging 20.6 points in his six seasons with the Bulls.

Walker teamed with Bob Love to give Chicago a strong 1-2 scoring punch, but they were never able to reach the NBA Finals together. Love averaged 25.8 points and Walker averaged 22 per game when the Bulls went 57-25 during the 1971-72 season, but they were swept by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

