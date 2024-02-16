Doc Rivers calls out Bucks effort in loss to Grizzlies, ‘We had some guys in Cabo’

One sentence at Doc Rivers’ introductory press conference raised the eyebrows of his critics (and there are plenty around the league): “Listen, I’ve never done this [taking over midseason]. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.” Rivers’ detractors saw it as him laying the groundwork to deflect blame in the future.

He raised those eyebrows again Thursday night, calling out his team’s effort in the final game before the All-Star break and a vacation for most players. After a quality win Monday over the Nuggets, the Bucks lost by 26 to the Heat Tuesday then lost to an injury-plagued, struggling Grizzlies team Thursday. Here’s Rivers comment after that second loss (via The Athletic’s Eric Nehm):

“We had some guys here. We had some guys in Cabo.”

Funny line, Rivers is good for those. On one level, Rivers is right. In the days before the All-Star break, there are players checked out and some unpredictable results. It happens.

However, it felt like Rivers was deflecting blame again. Something that he was brought in not to do during the playoffs — the Buck needs to stop with him (literally). Rivers has grated on players and some in the front offices of his last couple of stops just because of this, it feeling like he throws others under the bus and it’s never on him.

While there’s been a lot of focus on Milwaukee being 3-7 under Rivers, there are promising signs. The defense that was bottom 10 in the league under Adrian Griffin is 12th in the last 10 games under Rivers — a step in the right direction. While the offense has struggled in that same stretch, we know they will be better on that end of the court, especially once Khris Middleton gets healthy. This team still has the potential to threaten Boston in the East if Rivers can get everyone pulling the rope in the same direction.

If not, expect more comments like this from Rivers — and that might not sit well in the Bucks’ locker room.

