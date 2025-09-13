 Skip navigation
How to Watch Germany vs. Türkiye EuroBasket 2025 Championship: Franz Wagner vs. Alperen Sengun

  
Published September 13, 2025 02:16 PM

Much like we have started to see in the NBA, it’s a changing of the guard in EuroBasket as a generation of stars still at their peak — Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Luka Doncic (Slovenia) — could not lift their teams to the championship game. However, a younger generation of stars, leading deeper teams, will play for the title.

It will be Alperen Sengun and Türkiye against Franz Wagner and Germany for the EuroBasket crown, with the game on Sunday in Latvia. Here is everything you need to know about watching the game.

EuroBasket 2025 championship, Germany vs. Türkiye: How To Watch

Germany vs. Tyrkiye tips off Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2:00 PM ET (9:00 PM local time where the game is played in Riga, Latvia).

In the United States, games can be streamed on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming platform. All EuroBasket games can also be viewed through DAZN on the Courtside app.

Alperen Sengun vs. Franz Wagner

While led by young NBA stars, Germany and Türkiye are playing for the EuroBasket crown because they are the best, deepest teams in the tournament. Both play strong defense, and both are 8-0, with Türkiye winning its games by an average of 19.5 points and Germany by 26.8.

That said, the stars have stood out. For Germany, Orlando’s Franz Wagner has averaged a team-best 21.1 points per game plus 5.6 rebounds. He’s been a force.

Wagner may not be Germany’s best player in this tournament, however. Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder is averaging 20.9 points and 6.6 assists a game, running the offense like a seasoned veteran. There are a number of players on the German squad NBA fans will know, including Wagner’s Orlando teammate Tristan Da Silva, as well as former NBA players Daniel Theis and Isaac Bonga.

Sengun clearly has been Türkiye’s best player, averaging 20.8 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists a game — he has been at the heart of everything.

Like Germany, Türkiye has several names NBA fans will know on the roster, including current 76ers big man Adem Bona as well as former NBA players Cedi Osman and Shane Larkin.

In a friendly before EuroBasket, Germany beat Türkiye by two points. In terms of common opponents at EuroBasket, there was just one: Germany beat Portugal by 27, while Türkiye beat them by 41.

