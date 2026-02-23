How to watch New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: TV, live stream info for Tuesday’s game

In a marquee Eastern Conference matchup, the New York Knicks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Tuesday night game on Peacock.

The Knicks (36-21) and Cavaliers (36-21) are tied for third in the East, one game behind Boston for second place.

Cleveland will enter Rocket Arena as one of the league’s hottest teams, riding a seven-game winning streak and having won 14 of the past 16. The visiting Knicks have the second-best record (11-3) over the past month behind the Cavaliers.

This is the third and final regular-season meeting between the teams. The Knicks won both at home — 119-111 in the Oct. 22 season opener and a 126-124 victory on Christmas Day that included a 17-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

Because of the State of the Union address on NBC, the game will be shown exclusively on Peacock and NBCSN (available on YouTubeTV).

See below for additional information on how to watch the Knicks-Cavaliers matchup and a breakdown of the game. Also check out the schedule for the NBA on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the 2025-2026 season.

How to watch New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Tuesday, Feb. 24 Where: Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview:

Because of their recent streaks, the Knicks and Cavaliers have emerged with the shortest odds to make the NBA Finals. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Cleveland is the current favorite at +300, and the Knicks are second at +330 (first-place Detroit is +350, and Boston is +380).

The Cavaliers are hoping to erase the memory of going wire-to-wire as the top seed last season at 64-18 before losing in 5 games to the Indiana Pacers in the conference semifinals.

Seven-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell has scored at least 30 points in seven of the Cavs’ past 13 games and remains on track for a career high in scoring at 29 points per game (ffith in the NBA). Cleveland has been rolling since the Feb. 4 acquisition of 11-time All-Star James Harden, who has yet to play with Evan Mobley (out since Jan. 26 with a left calf strain).

Defense has spurred the recent success of the Knicks, who are allowing just over 101 points per game over their last 15 games after giving up more than 117 points per game in the 11 previous games. In their first 43 games this season, New York held only three teams to fewer than 100 points.

“I think the biggest part of our defense has been our communication, physicality and accountability without having to point fingers and say who was wrong and who wasn’t,” said guard Jalen Brunson, who leads the team in scoring and assists during his fourth season in New York. “Just kind of being on the string and being on the same page is the biggest part of our turnaround so far.”

Teammate Karl-Anthony Towns is down in several major categories (points, rebounds, shooting percentage), but OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and recent acquisition Jose Alvarado have helped pick up the slack.

What other NBA games are on Peacock and NBCSN on Tuesday?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

