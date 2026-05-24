How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs, Game 4: TV, stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

The NBA Western Conference Finals continue tonight on NBC and Peacock as the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs meet in Game 4.

The Thunder have won the past two games to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Teams that lead 2-1 in a best-of-seven series have advanced 78.4% of the time (378-104), and Oklahoma City is 13-2 all-time with a 2-1 lead in a best-of-seven series.

San Antonio is 2-13 when trailing 2-1 in a best-of-seven series. It’s been 12 years since the Spurs rallied from a 2-1 deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2014 playoffs (San Antonio eventually won its most recent title).

Teams with a 3-1 lead have won 95% of NBA playoffs series. The Thunder are 12-1 in series with a 3-1 lead.

The Spurs, who have never rallied from a 3-1 deficit in franchise history (0-10), are trying to avoid their first three-game losing streak this season. They have lost consecutive games for the first time since January.

See below for additional information on the Spurs-Thunder game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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How to watch Thunder vs. Spurs, Game 4:

When: Sunday, May 24

Sunday, May 24 Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Announcing team : Mike Tirico (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter).

: Mike Tirico (play by play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jamal Crawford (analyst), Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter). TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Thunder lead 2-1

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, Game 4 preview:

Injuries continue to be a dominant storyline of the playoffs with the Thunder ruling out guard Ajay Mitchell tonight with a right calf strain. Mitchell left Game 3 during the third quarter after replacing star swingman Jalen Williams in the starting lineup.

Williams is also questionable for Game 4 with left hamstring soreness. Williams has missed most of the playoffs because of injuries.

Two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way in Game 3 with 26 points as Oklahoma City stormed back from San Antonio opening on a 15-0 run. The Thunder are only the second team in playoff history to rally for a win from a 15-0 deficit. Oklahoma City’s bench also was instrumental, scoring a playoff franchise-record 76 points and now is outscoring the Spurs’ bench by 119 points (the largest margin in the first three games of a series since starters were first tracked in 1970-71).

At 5-0, the Thunder (who were an NBA-best 30-10 on the road in the regular season) are the only team that is undefeated on the road in the playoffs.

Oklahoma City’s Ajay Mitchell out for Game 4 with calf strain Mitchell moved into the starting lineup to replace the injured Jalen Williams, who also likely will miss Game 4 (he’s questionable).

For the Spurs, De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper will be available for Game 4, according to the team’s final injury report issued Saturday night. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said Saturday that Fox (dealing with a right ankle sprain) and Harper (right adductor soreness) would be “ready to go” today.

Since a double-overtime win in Game 1, San Antonio has struggled to finish games. In the first quarter of the first three games combined, the Spurs have outscored the Thunder 89-84. In the final three quarters, the Thunder has outscored the Spurs 262-233).

Game 3 was the first time in the regular season and playoffs over the last 30 years that a team won by more than 15 points after trailing 15-0.

Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama played a game-high 39 minutes in Game 3, increasing his total to 125 minutes this series, second-most of anyone behind Gilgeous-Alexander (126 minutes). It’s the most minutes in a three-game stretch for Wembanyama since starting his NBA career (his previous three-game high was 113 minutes in Dec. 2024).

How to watch the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. All games will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. Here is the series schedule:

Game 1 : Spurs 122, Thunder 115, 2OT

: Spurs 122, Thunder 115, 2OT Game 2 : Thunder 122, Spurs 113

: Thunder 122, Spurs 113 Game 3 : Thunder 123, Spurs 108

: Thunder 123, Spurs 108 Game 4 : Sunday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, May 24, 8 p.m. ET Game 5 : Tuesday, May 26, 8:30 p.m.

: Tuesday, May 26, 8:30 p.m. Game 6 : Thursday, May 28: 8:30 p.m.*

: Thursday, May 28: 8:30 p.m.* Game 7: Saturday, May 30, 8 p.m.*

*—If necessary

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