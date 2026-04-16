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NBA Playoff Highlights

LaMelo Ball assessed a flagrant 2 foul, fined $35,000 for play on Bam Adebayo

  
Published April 15, 2026 10:15 PM

LaMelo Ball was assessed an after-the-fact flagrant foul 2 and fined $35,000 for “making unnecessary and reckless contact with Miami Heat center-forward Bam Adebayo that created a significant injury risk,” the NBA announced on Wednesday.

That means he will not be suspended and will play Friday night when Charlotte travels to Orlando for a win-and-you ‘re-in play-in game. Ball was fined an additional $25,000 for “using profane language during a live postgame television interview,” bringing his total fined for Tuesday night’s game to $60,000.

The play in question happened in the second quarter, when Ball drove the lane and threw up a shot that Simone Fontecchio blocked. Ball went to the ground, Adebayo grabbed the loose ball, and Ball reached over and hit Adebayo’s leg, leading to a nasty fall.

Adebayo left the game not to return, and Charlotte went on to beat Miami 127-126 on a Ball driving layup in overtime.

If Ball had been called for a flagrant 2 foul during the game he would have been ejected. The play was not reviewed (because there was no foul call and play continued on the other end of the court).

“I didn’t see it [when it happened], but I don’t think it’s cute,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame. “I don’t think it’s funny. I think it’s a stupid play. It’s a dangerous play...

“He should have been thrown out of the game for that. There is no place in the game for that.”

Ball apologized after the game.

“I apologize on that one,” Ball said. “I got hit in the head and didn’t really know where I was. But I’m going to check on him and see if he is OK and everything.”

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